Sky TV deals for Black Friday are here! Get half-price Sky TV, iPhone 12 deals

As you may well have already gathered, you don't have to wait until the official Black Friday date for the deals to start – and Sky's have already gone live! The TV giant is now offering big savings on TV packages, broadband offerings and mobile contracts, including a staggering £540 saving on the iPhone 12 range.

The headline saving is 50 per cent off TV packages like Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Ultimate TV add on, Sky Kids, Ultra HD and HD and Multiscreen. Contracts last 18 months, and you'll need to also take out Sky Signature, which costs £25 a month and is basically the Entertainment and Box Sets packages combined.

Sky: 50% off Sky TV packages and Sky Mobile plans

Sky has kicked off its Black Friday deals early with half-price Sky TV and Sky Mobile packages. Log into your account to see the best deals available to you.View Deal

And here's plenty to enjoy besides pure TV too...

For one, there's 50 per cent off 30GB smartphone plans on Sky Mobile with any handset, including the new iPhone 12 range. Sky is offering £540 off the iPhone 12 family or Samsung Galaxy S20 over the course of the contract, giving you 30GB of data and no upfront fee for £38 a month.

Other offers include a SIM-only deal with 8GB of data for £8 a month, and 5G free to anyone who joins Sky VIP.

Lastly, Sky is also offering Broadband Superfast for £25 a month – that's 30 per cent cheaper than usual, and it comes with anytime calls.

These deals are live now sky.com and last until 30th November (or Cyber Monday).

