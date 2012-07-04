Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, which recently called off its merger with Audio T, has opened a new store in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire.

The new store in the historic market town, formerly trading as part of the Audiofile group, will offer the best hi-fi and home cinema products, along with professionally installed multiroom systems, lighting and furniture.

In addition, the store can offer 3D demonstrations from JVC, Panasonic and Samsung as well as high-end audio demos of B&W, Marantz, Naim and PMC kit.

Customers will also be able to get advice and installation on new media streaming solutions such as Sonos.

For more information on the store's location and opening times, visit the Sevenoaks website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook