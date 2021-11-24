Save up to 80% on Hi-Res and CD-quality albums in Qobuz's Black Friday sale

Whether you want to add to your library of high-resolution music or are looking to get into high-quality digital downloads for the first time, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity.

Streaming service Qobuz has massive reductions of up to 80% on numerous albums in its 70-million-strong catalogue, spanning all genres in both hi-res 24-bit and CD 16-bit quality.

The streaming service has massive discounts on numerous albums in its 70-million-strong catalogue across all genres in both hi-res 24-bit and CD 16-bit quality. Classical, jazz and francophone music is especially well represented and your purchases are yours to keep for offline listening with Qobuz or with the audio player of your choosing.

What's all the fuss about hi-res downloads? In its simplest terms, hi-res audio refers to music files that have a higher sampling frequency and/or bit depth than CD (16-bit/44.1kHz), giving the potential for better sound quality (with the appropriate listening equipment, of course).

The download store attached to the Qobuz streaming service gets full marks from us for music discovery across all genres and, with more than 220,000 albums available in hi-res 24-bit quality, it's worth taking a look for music both familiar and new.

Hi-res albums are clearly labelled, and in the sale section, you can search by genre, discount, artist, awards, record label and sample rate.

With singles starting at 40p and albums at £1.20, consider this the 2021 version of rummaging in the supermarket CD bargain bin, except there's much more choice, it's easier to find what you're looking for, and there's not a Michael Ball album in sight.

Qobuz's Black Friday sale runs until 29 November 2021.

