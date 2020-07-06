Save up to 50% on Amazon Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Show 5

The day ends in a 'y' so it must be time for another Amazon sale... And if you’re looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa voice control to your home with the added benefit of music playback and a bedside clock, today is your lucky day.

We gave the Echo Dot with Clock the full five-star rating in our review and it is currently on offer with a hefty 50% off the original price.

Fancy adding video calls into the mix? You can save 25% on the Echo Show 5, which adds a screen for connecting to smart home devices, browsing the web and making calls with the added bonus (perhaps) or being able to see the other person.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £59.99 £29.99

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing this latest Echo Dot. With a 50% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. View Deal

Echo Show 5 £79.99 £59.99

Here, Alexa gains video to bring a satisfying boost to its abilities. We gave this video-enhanced smart hub five stars in our tests, and now, you can nab on at 25% off. View Deal

The Echo Dot is the smallest speaker in the Echo family, which makes it one of the easiest ways to introduce Alexa into your abode if you’re a smart home newbie – and the clock in the latest version is a useful addition.

Not only does the Dot with Clock work superbly as a standalone product, it’s also a neat way to bring voice control to a myriad smart home and AV products too. You can also choose to pick it up with an Amazon Smart Plug or a Philip Hue smart lighting starter kit to really kick start your smart home experience.

For those a little more serious about their smart home, the Echo Show 5 is a clever little sausage, which still comes stuffed with all the Alexa smarts you could wish for, alongside some much improved speakers and a 5.5-inch LCD touch-screen. Browse the web, make a video call, see who’s buzzed your smart doorbell, check in on your security camera – the possibilities with the Show 5 are huge.

