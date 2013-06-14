Samsung has confirmed the launch of the ITV Player app on its Smart TV app platform, becoming the first TV manufacturer to offer the full suite of catch-up TV services.

Samsung's 2011, 2012 and 2013 Smart TVs will all now offer BBC iPlayer, Demand 5 and 4OD, alongside the new ITV Player app, reporting that 10% of UK TV viewing is now "time-shifted".

Last month, Samsung confirmed an exclusive deal to bring ITV Player to its Android phones and tablets, including the Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 2 and Galaxy Note 10.1.

The Samsung catch-up TV apps join the likes of Netflix, LoveFilm, Spotify and YouTube on Samsung TVs.

ITV Player had previously launched on selected Samsung Smart TVs from 2011 and 2012 but should now be available on the full range of Samsung Smart TVs from the last three years.

Published: 06.07.2012

Samsung has announced the launch of ITV Player on its smart TV service.

The ITV Player app will go live on all Samsung 2011 and 2012 smart TVs and internet-enabled Blu-ray players.

The catch-up TV app should join BBC iPlayer in Samsung's 'smart hub' of internet content, which having taken its merry time, should now be live across all TVs and BD players.

Samsung has made smart TV a key focus and now has one of the fullest content offerings, with on-demand films on offer from Acetrax, Blinkbox, Lovefilm and Netflix.

by Joe Cox

