Available from late August for £299, the Mount has been designed exclusively for use with the Ruark R7 and will accommodate flat screen TVs up to a screen size of 50in – as well as associated accessories.

It features a swivel head that'll let you turn and position your TV to suit your viewing requirements, while a tempered glass shelf can be adjusted to house hard disk, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital TV devices.

A Ruark spokesperson said: "The R7 AV Mount has been introduced following feedback from customers who would love to own a R7, but who are not in a position to accommodate it as standalone music system.

"The R7 AV Mount resolves this situation. The end result being a striking AV system that will be the centrepiece for customers home entertainment needs, providing exceptional sound quality."

