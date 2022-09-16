Record Store Day Black Friday vinyl releases revealed: Fleetwood Mac, Sparks, Captain Beefheart and more

Black Friday is just around the corner, and for UK hi-fi fans, there won't be too long to wait before getting hold of some fresh limited edition vinyl as part of Record Store Day's seasonal offering.

The complete list of Record Store Day's Black Friday releases that will go on sale on Friday 25th of November, has been revealed, and as usual, there's a healthy mix of rock legends, rising talent and cult favourites.

Some of this year's most anticipated records from rock luminaries include Fleetwood Mac's The Alternate Collection, a coloured eight LP box-set featuring rare alternate recordings from 1975 to 1987 and David Bowie's The Next Day Extra EP with outtakes and remixes from The Next Day.

Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band will be issuing a 50th-anniversary deluxe edition of the classic 1972 album Clear Spot featuring a recut version from the original master tapes, plus an additional LP of outtakes, alternates and previously unreleased instrumentals. Meanwhile, Chesney Hawkes will release two brand new mixes of his classic 90's single The One & Only by original producer Nik Kershaw. And cult favourites Sparks are dropping Live At Record Plant 74, an eight-song in-studio concert by the brother Mael performed with their Propaganda line-up in 1974, never before released on vinyl.

There are plenty of contemporary acts taking part too. Dave Grohl will unleash his metal alter-ego's self-titled debut Dream Widow, and both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are unveiling visually re-imagined versions of their albums Happier Than Ever and Dawn FM.

In total RSD Black Friday will include more than 80 artists (opens in new tab)this year, offering limited-edition vinyl records that will only be available from independent record shops across the UK - a complete list of which can be found here.

