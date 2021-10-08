PS5 restock: Game, John Lewis and Amazon tipped to drop more next week

Calling all PS5 stock hunters: Game, John Lewis and Amazon are tipped for substantial PS5 restocks next week, starting Tuesday 12th October at 8am.

"Game has updated the PS5 bundles page with a 21/10 release date, indicating a possible online restock around the 12th of October," reads a tweet from @PS5StockAlertUK (173K followers).

The "release date" is the delivery date, meaning that the restock is due to take place on Tuesday 12th, with priority orders delivered by the 15th and standard orders dropping onto doorsteps by the 21st.

Amazon was restocking the PlayStation 5 every two weeks, but the world's largest online retailer recently ran dry for six painful weeks. Supply appears to be stable again and the next Amazon PS5 restock is tipped for 12th–15th October, between 8–10am.

Game and Amazon aren't the only retailers readying PS5 restocks next week.

"John Lewis expects to receive PlayStation 5 consoles on 15/10, indicating a possible online restock a few days before or after the 15th [October]," claims trusty tweeter @PS5StockAlertUK.

The high street giant just dropped twice in one month for the first time ever, so fingers crossed it's looking good for some more PS5 stock. Word has it 1000 consoles (700 disc; 300 Digital Edition) will go live at 7am on Friday morning.

As for talk of Currys releasing a new batch of VIP codes, we're sad to report that the rumours have so far come to naught. It could be worth checking your local store in case a shipment does arrive.

With chipmaker AMD warning gamers that the PS5 stock shortages won't ease before mid-2022, next week's PS5 restocks could be your best chance of getting hold of Sony's red-hot console before Santa boards his sleigh.

