The event marked the company's move to Holme Court, Biggleswade and combined demonstrations of a £40,000 Vertere turntable, the RG-1 Reference Groove fitted with the Reference tonearm and Madake MC (moving coil) cartridge, as well as PMC's own speakers.

PMC wheeled out its MB2 XBD-A active speaker system and the floorstanding fact.12s for visitors to listen to, as well as its professional monitors used by the recording industry.

Local audio dealer HiFi Lounge also arranged for a procession of 72 prestigious cars at the event, many owned by its customers. They included models from Porsche, Aston Martin, TVR, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes and Caterham.

Lotus Silverstone supplied a rare pair of Lotus Elise F1Ls and a new Lotus Evora.

Miles Roberts, PMC's head of sales, said: "I'd like to thank Paul at HiFi Lounge for all his efforts with organising a wonderful procession of rare and high-quality cars as well as everyone who visited us at Holme Court."

