Built around a 2 x 15W amplifier section, the CD Micro X-EM22 features a built-in, four-mode equaliser that allows you change the sound to suit your preference and incorporates an FM radio tuner with RDS.

MORE: Pioneer launches P2DAB compact hi-fi system

A USB port on the front panel will allow you hook up a variety of compatible devices to play MP3 or WMA files using the system. Meanwhile, the X-EM22 is also Bluetooth-enabled for wireless streaming.

Two speaker cabinets – both with a full range speaker driver – completes the system.

And the CD Micro X-EM12 (above) comes with the same feature list as its sister model, with the exception of Bluetooth connectivity. Both systems also come with a remote control and an auxiliary input.

MORE: Read all our Pioneer reviews and news