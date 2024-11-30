One of the best OLED TVs of 2024 is down to a record-low price thanks to this Black Friday deal

There's been no shortage of great OLED TVs this year, but a certain model comes to mind when we think of those that stand out in a crowded market of brilliant offerings. This is, of course, the Panasonic Z95A which served up an absolute treat in our testing room, ensuring it a five-star review.

Panasonic tends to impress with its TVs, offering a delightful "as the director intended" experience, and that is certainly the case with its flagship 2024 model. This TV is also notable for spearheading Panasonic's triumphant return to the US; there's just one problem with it that we identified.

The 65-inch Z95A carried a wallet-shattering launch price of £3899 / $3200, which quite understandably ruled it out for many who simply couldn't justify paying that much for a TV. However, we have Black Friday to thank as of now, as the 65-inch Z95A can currently be found at Sevenoaks for £2599 – that's a colossal saving of £1300 on a brand new OLED TV.

For our US readers. you'll be pleased to hear that this deal has been mirrored on your side of the pond, with a deal on Amazon that knocks the price down to just $2299 – saving you $901.

The Panasonic Z95A picks up where the equally impressive TX-MZ2000 left off, delivering a stunning picture performance with enhanced brightness thanks to the Micro Lens Array panel technology. This panel has been spotted in the LG G4 and Philips OLED909 too, but Panasonic's implementation is simply the best of the trio.

We praised this TV's "authentic and natural picture" in our full review, and while it likes to keep things balanced and immersive, it's not afraid to reach for punchier colours and bolder brightness when necessary. Most notably, we were huge fans of how this TV handles contrast, as three-dimensional depth is simply marvellous on this set.

Where this TV changes most from its predecessor is in its feature set. It still has just two HDMI 2.1 sockets (for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM) and HDR support for all of the major formats (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG), but the operating system has been switched from Panasonic's underwhelming My Home Screen interface, for the much more popular and universal Amazon Fire TV OS.

This means that the Z95A operates like a Fire TV Stick in many ways, meaning navigation is simple, app support is plentiful and updates will (most likely) be frequent. It is a little ad-heavy for our liking, but it's a huge improvement over Panasonic's previous effort.

Rounding things out with audio, the Z95A sports an impressive 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound system with a dedicated up-firing channel. It's been tuned by legendary hi-fi brand Technics, which Pansonic owns, and it delivers an impressive 160W of power output. It's still outperformed by a dedicated sound system, but it's an impressive-sounding package by built-in TV speaker standards.

If you're after a premium TV that delivers a class-leading cinematic picture experience, then this TV is tough to beat, especially with a Black Friday saving of £1300/$901. And if 65 inches is too big for your living room, then you can find a deal on the 55-inch model here.

