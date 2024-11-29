Happy Black Friday! Our editor's favourite 55-inch OLED TV just dropped to its best price ever

Looking for a cracking Black Friday OLED TV deal? Care about it delivering “as the director intended” picture quality? If the answer is yes to both those questions, I’d thoroughly recommend checking out the latest deal doing the rounds on the 55-inch Panasonic Z95A.

The 55-inch Panasonic Z95A is currently selling for £1999 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, a huge £1000 discount on its regular cost and the best price we’ve ever seen it retail for.

Panasonic 55-inch Z95A: was £2,999 now £1,999 at Sevenoaks The Panasonic Z95 is one of the best TV's we've tested featuring next generation, brightness boosting MLA tech. If you want a flagship OLED with balanced, authentic picture quality, it's a fantastic option, especially at this price.

The Z95A is Japanese home cinema heavyweight Panasonic’s latest flagship OLED TV. We’re recommending it for two key reasons. First because it’s a fantastic TV with cutting edge specifications.

This is headlined by micro lens array (MLA) tech. This is a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning technology that radically raises OLED TVs peak and operating brightness levels that originally debuted last year on the LG G3.

That leads on to our second reason for recommending the Z95A: it’s one of the best MLA sets we’ve ever tested, to the point our editor (me) has it on his personal wishlist this Black Friday.

As we noted in our full review, the Panasonic Z95A expertly merges the brightness-boosting benefits of MLA with the Japanese giant’s ongoing focus on authenticity and delivering an “as the director intended” picture.

As our testers reported in our full Panasonic Z95A review:

“The Panasonic Z95A is a fantastic TV and a great showcase of how brightness-boosting MLA technology can be used to enhance picture quality. Thanks to Panasonic’s continued focus on delivering an authentic, controlled and balanced picture, the set uses the added brightness in a way that truly improves rather than distracts from what’s happening on screen.”

We don’t give praise like that often, so if you value authenticity the way we do, we’d strongly recommend considering Sevenoaks's latest Panasonic Z95A Black Friday deal.

On the off chance it doesn’t tick all your boxes, but you still want to grab a new OLED this Black Friday, don’t panic. There are plenty of other fantastic deals doing the rounds. Check out our curated picks of the top savings to be had in our main best Black Friday OLED TV deals guide.

