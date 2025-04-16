This five-star Panasonic OLED TV is at its lowest price ever if you use this discount code
Save close to £1500 with this tempting TV deal
On the hunt for a fantastic OLED TV with a discounted price tag? You have come to the right place.
The five-star, 65-inch Panasonic Z95A is down from £3899 to £2429 at Sevenoaks. To get this price, however, you need a not-so-secret titbit. At checkout, use the voucher code GDFREELY10 to get the full discount.
This is the lowest price we have seen on the OLED, saving you an impressive £1470 and trumping its previous Black Friday price tag.
The Panasonic Z95A has a lot going for it. The display is incredibly bright, it provides a natural and authentic picture, and the advanced Dolby Atmos speaker system sounds much better than the vast majority of TVs. The Fire TV operating system is also super-simple to use and packed with streaming apps.
Five stars.
If you are looking for an OLED with a bright and natural picture, this may be the set for you.
The Z95A is Panasonic's current flagship OLED TV, and based on our testing, a fantastic option for any serious movie fan.
The Z95A is packed with cutting-edge features, chief of which is the inclusion of brightness boosting micro lens array (MLA) panel technology. This is an award-winning technology that lets the Z95A go significantly brighter than a traditional OLED, letting HDR content in particular sparkle.
What makes the TV special, and a favourite amongst our test team, is the Z95A’s ability to successfully leverage MLA’s added brightness, without sacrificing other parts of the picture. The Z95A retains Panasonic’s “as the director intended” focus. This means skin tones in particular hold a warmth and realism lost on many of the competing flagship OLEDs we tested it against.
We said as much in our Panasonic Z95A review, where our testers reported:
“The Panasonic Z95A is a fantastic TV and a great showcase of how brightness-boosting MLA technology can be used to enhance picture quality. Thanks to Panasonic’s continued focus on delivering an authentic, controlled and balanced picture, the set uses the added brightness in a way that truly improves rather than distracts from what’s happening on screen.”
Our only word of warning is that, despite having a Technics-tuned speakerbar, the Z95A’s sound system still can’t match a decent soundbar’s performance. So you’ll want to invest in a decent soundbar or speaker package if you want to do true justice to its stellar picture.
It’s in that vein that we add that there are OLED TVs out there offering a similar picture performance for a lot less money than the Panasonic Z95A, and without its bulky speaker system. They don't sound as good, of course, but if you’re adding a soundbar anyway, that shouldn’t matter.
For example, you can currently buy the 65-inch LG G4 for £1249 at Amazon and the Sonos Arc Ultra for £999 at Richer Sounds, and that’s the way we would go if it was our money.
That said, for many, having one neat unit for both picture and sound is priority number one. If you’re one of those people, the Panasonic Z95A for £2429 at Sevenoaks is tough to beat.
