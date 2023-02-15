MartinLogan Motion speakers “completely reimagined” for two new ranges

MartinLogan has come out of the gates this year with not one but two new speaker ranges, both of which look to further the legacy of its 13-year-old Motion series. The Motion range is the fourth generation version of the range first introduced in 2010 and comprises five models, including two floorstanders, one bookshelf, one centre channel and the Motion MP10 surround module. And then there's a brand-new, more premium and also-AV-friendly Motion XT range made up of four models – two floorstanders, one bookshelf and one centre channel. You can see every speaker across the two new ranges above.

MartinLogan says the Motion series has been “completely reimagined”, with a new sleek design and advanced audio innovations exclusive to the company. Firstly, the new Motion models feature an upgraded version of its thin-film tweeter (officially called ‘Gen2 Obsidian Folded Motion Tweeters’) with larger magnet structures for higher, less-distorted output and an improved waveguide. The Motion XT models benefit from a more advanced variant which the company says delivers “the most effortless and detailed sound in the Motion range”.

(Image credit: MartinLogan)

As for the mid/bass drivers, the Motion models now use woven fibreglass woofers – the same material used in MartinLogan’s wall and ceiling CI speakers – while the Motion XT speakers have Kevlar cones. The all-important crossover for all the new Motions is a new ‘McCracken-Vojtko’ design that is an upgrade on the Vojtko crossover found in its previous Motion models.

This really is a tweeter-to-spike overhaul, too, with the all-new Motion floorstanders featuring new fully adjustable, toolless feet designed to dampen vibration and speed up setup.

The MartinLogan Motion XT and Motion Series will be available following their UK debut at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show later this month, with Australia availability commencing in April. Pricing is as follows:

(Image credit: MartinLogan)

Motion Series

F20 floorstander - £3995 / AU$6999

F10 floorstander - £2995 / AU$4999

B10 standmounts - £1395 / AU$2599

C10 centre channel - £1195 / AU$1799

MP10 surround - £1195 / AU$1899

Motion XT Series

F200 floorstander - £6495 / AU$9999

F100 floorstander - £5595 / AU$8499

B100 standmounts - £1895 / AU$2699

C100 centre channel - £1795 / AU$3299

MORE:

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023: all the details and what to expect

The best speakers you can buy, tried and tested by yours truly

How to set up and position your speakers in 4 simple steps