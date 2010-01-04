The UD8004 retails at £2300 and plays Blu-ray, CD, SACD and DVD-Audio, and has full HD decoding, Profile 2.0 specification and HDMI 1.3a and 1080p/24fps specification.

While Blu-ray playback is the focus, Marantz promises 'reference standard' CD playback and improved, upscaled DVD images thanks to the Anchor Bay ABT2015 processor.

The UD8004 boasts a newly developed, proprietary transport, that aims to deliver an ultra-rigid platform to remove all vibration.

Three separate audio circuit boards deal with the sound, with 192kHz/24-bit Burr-Brown DACs taking care of the all important conversion.

Elsewhere on the 'M1 chassis' you'll find a pure direct button and an SD card slot for playback of WMA, MP3, AVCHD and JPEG files.

Out now, the Marantz UD8004 costs £2300.

