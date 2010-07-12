The CD5004 CD player will sell for £220, while the PM5004 amplifier will sell for £250, and both are due out in mid-July.

The CD5004 boasts a stylish, all-metal casework and an anodised aluminium front panel, and it's available in black or silver/gold finishes.

At its heart is a Cirrus Logic CS4392 DAC, working alongside Marantz's proprietary HDAM-SA2 modules and other high-grade components such as gold-plated connectors.

You'll find coaxial and optical digital audio outputs. plus a headphone socket and tone direct – or Audio EX(clusive) – mode.

Partnering the CD player is the PM5004 integrated stereo amplifier. This offers 55 watts per channel, five line inputs, a moving magnet phono stage, two sets of speaker sockets and a headphone connection.

The Marantz CD5004 and PM5004 are due out later this month.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.