Black Friday hi-fi and speakers deals live blog: best offers on Cambridge Audio, Q Acoustics, JBL and more

Black Friday is well and truly underway, with plenty of big deals live this week and leading up to the day itself. 25th November may officially be Black Friday 2022, but that hasn't stopped many brands from discounting their products well in advance.

We're bringing you the very best deals you can find on all things stereo and two-channel here. That's right – headphones, TVs and PS5s might dominate the headlines, but we love our hi-fi here at What Hi-Fi? and we're scouring all the retailers to give you the best deals on speakers, amplifiers, streamers, turntables, DACs, Bluetooth speakers and more. Some long-standing products, and even five-star and Award-winners, are on sale now, so you might just pick up a true bargain.

We'll keep this updated with the latest deals as and when we see them (and let you know if it's worth buying or not). If you've been itching to get a new hi-fi system, been on the lookout for upgrades, or just want to kit out your home office with some great stereo sound, you might find what you're looking for with these great Black Friday deals.