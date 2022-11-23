Live
Black Friday hi-fi and speakers deals live blog: best offers on Cambridge Audio, Q Acoustics, JBL and more
All the best hi-fi and audio deals right now
Black Friday is well and truly underway, with plenty of big deals live this week and leading up to the day itself. 25th November may officially be Black Friday 2022, but that hasn't stopped many brands from discounting their products well in advance.
We're bringing you the very best deals you can find on all things stereo and two-channel here. That's right – headphones, TVs and PS5s might dominate the headlines, but we love our hi-fi here at What Hi-Fi? and we're scouring all the retailers to give you the best deals on speakers, amplifiers, streamers, turntables, DACs, Bluetooth speakers and more. Some long-standing products, and even five-star and Award-winners, are on sale now, so you might just pick up a true bargain.
We'll keep this updated with the latest deals as and when we see them (and let you know if it's worth buying or not). If you've been itching to get a new hi-fi system, been on the lookout for upgrades, or just want to kit out your home office with some great stereo sound, you might find what you're looking for with these great Black Friday deals.
Today's best Black Friday hi-fi and speaker deals
- Cambridge Audio CXA81 amplifier now £999 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)
- Cambridge Audio CXA61 now £699 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)
- Q Acoustics 3030i speakers now £269 at Sevenoaks (save £120)
- JBL Charge 5 portable speaker now £129 at Amazon (save £31)
- AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt now £219 at Richer Sounds (save £50)
- B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) now £179 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)
- Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M now £399 at Richer Sounds (save £150) (opens in new tab)
- Cyrus CDi now £1195 at Richer Sounds (save £300) (opens in new tab). Deal also at AV.com (opens in new tab)
- Bluesound Node now £449 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab). Deal also at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) and Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)
AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt
was £259 now £219 at Richer Sounds (save £50) (opens in new tab)
Yet another Award-winner on a tasty discount: AudioQuest's tiny-but-mighty DragonFly Cobalt USB DAC is now £50 off at Richer Sounds. We haven't come across a DAC so capable and enjoyable at this price (you have to go more than double this price for the Chord Mojo 2 to get anything better). Snap it up at this price and your laptop-and-headphones system will be elevated.
Cambridge Audio CXA81
was £1099 now £999 at Amazon (save £100)
Cambridge Audio CXA61
was £749 now £699 at Amazon (save £50)
Had your eye on a new stereo amp? Cambridge Audio got in early with some big discounts on two 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award winners – these deals started last week but it's still kicking around at Amazon, Cambridge Audio and specialist hi-fi retailers.
Both CX integrated amplifiers have been at the top of their game for a couple of years now, delivering a combination of sonic ability, features and build quality that even the finest rivals have struggle to match.
