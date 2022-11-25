Live
Best Black Friday deals 2022 live: OLED TVs, wireless headphones, soundbars and more
Black Friday is here and these are all the deals worth buying
Hello! And welcome to the annual sales extravaganza that is Black Friday 2022. The deals are in full flow and it's our duty to bring you all the biggest and best savings on all manner of TV, AV and hi-fi tech. Cutting through all that deals noise can take quite a bit of time, so we've done the hard work for you.
Below you'll find all out top picks. We've already seen a seriously low price for various wireless headphones including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. You can't move for TV deals either and we've seen massive savings on LG's all-conquering C2 range of OLED TVs, Samsung QLED TVs and Sony's excellent OLED and QD-OLED models. Then there are all the hi-fi deals you've got to choose from including savings on hi-fi separates and speakers.
So, feel free to sit back, scroll and soak up all these brilliant deals - all you need to do is decide which one fits your needs and budget. Happy shopping!
Sony PS5 Digital + Pulse 3D headset
£475 £459 at Very
Black Friday has brought us the first 'proper' deals on Sony's next-gen 4K console, the PlayStation 5.
Right now, you can bag the PS5 Digital Edition plus the five-star Pulse 3D Wireless headset for just £459 at Very – a tasty little saving of £16. Pre-order now for delivery on 20th December.
Don't want to wait? ShopTo has the popular PS5 disc Gods of War: Ragnarok bundle in stock right now for £539.85. ShopTo says it aims to deliver within 5 working days.
PS5 Digital + Pulse 3D headset
£475 £459 at Very (opens in new tab)
Pre-order now for delivery on 20th December. A delightful saving on a seriously good PS5 bundle that gets you the Digital Edition console and the five-star Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, which we called "a game-changer" in our review (opens in new tab).
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
£249 £134 at Amazon (save £115)
Looking for a classy alternative to the original AirPods Pro? We strongly recommend that you consider the first-generation Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, especially now that they have dropped in price to just £134 at Amazon!
Bose's five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. We awarded them five stars at £249, so £134 really is a fantastic deal.
Want Bose's latest model? Amazon has reduced the brand new QuietComfort Earbuds II, which offer longer battery life and even better noise-cancelling, to £249.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
£249 £134 at Amazon (save £115) (opens in new tab)
The original QuietComfort Earbuds deliver a sonic masterclass and no fewer than 11 degrees of noise cancelling (from 0 to 10). Although recently superseded, they continue to offer excellent value at this bargain price.
LG C2 OLED 55-inch
£1899 £979 at Sevenoaks (save £920)
The Award-winning LG C2 OLED TV had already been discounted in the run up to Black Friday, so we're thrilled to see the 55-inch C2 drop to £979 – its lowest ever price!
That's a spectacular £920 discount on an utterly brilliant, gamer-friendly, Dolby Vision-capable 55-inch OLED panel that launched less than a year ago, priced at £1899.
You'll find the deal at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, which lists the 55-inch C2 for £1079. Simply enter the code 'GDSAVE100' at the checkout and – boom! – the price drops to just £979.
LG C2 OLED 55-inch
£1899 £979 at Sevenoaks (save £920) (opens in new tab)
The C2 picked up several 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards in its 65-, 42- and 77-inch guises. We haven't tested the 55-inch model specifically, but we'd expect it to offer the same punchy but natural picture and unbeatable gaming specs.
After a different size? No problem. The LG C2 OLED TV has dropped in price in the sales across pretty much every screen size at Sevenoaks, including the hugely-popular 65-inch, which won 'Best 65-inch TV' at the 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards, and the 42-inch, which picked up 'Best Gaming TV'.
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones
was £330 now £219 at Amazon
We kick off this live blog with a tried and trusted pair of wireless ANC headphones from Sony. The WH-1000XM4 are an amazon pair of over-ears and have dropped in price to just £219. That's a huge £110 saving on their 'tested at' price when we deemed them worthy of five stars in our review. Not bad.
They might have been overtaken by the more expensive WH-1000XM5 in the performance department (the XM5 also have £90 off Black Friday), but they're still super-competitive at this level. Not only are they comfy to wear and properly portable, but did we mention their active noise-cancelling is sensational too? This is one of the best wireless headphones deals you're likely to see during Black Friday 2022.
Sony WH-1000XM4: was
£330 now £219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Sony’s last-gen premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money (see our review here (opens in new tab)). Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner
