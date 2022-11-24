I live with these Sennheiser earbuds and can 100% recommend their Black Friday deal

If you have very smartly waited until Black Friday week to upgrade your wireless earbuds, you'll no doubt be pleased to see that there are plenty of well-reviewed pairs on the end of some cracking deals right now. If you are fortunate enough to be able to buy one of the more premium models the market offers, I'd like to point you in the direction of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds Black Friday deal (opens in new tab), which offers up to 38 per cent off the RRP depending on the country you live in.

Not only is 38 per cent a pretty generous saving – particularly on a flagship pair from a reputable brand – but it is an unprecedented one on a model that is only months' old. And not only that, it is a very good pair that is up there with the very best of them.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

US: $250 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save $50)

UK: £219 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save £40)

AU: AU$400 AU$299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save $101)

Building on an already winning recipe with an improved feature set, a decent step up in performance and a more compact design, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are Sennheiser’s best yet – and, most importantly, highly competitive in the increasingly crowded market, especially at this discounted Black Friday price.

You might well consider the Sony WF-1000XM4 instead. They are, after all, a What Hi-Fi? Award winner and have a lower Black Friday deal price of $159 / $178 / AU$298 (opens in new tab). And hey, I'm not going to put you off doing that at all.

But if you have decided against the Sonys for whatever reason – perhaps you don't like their on-the-bulky side size or you have a phone that supports aptX/HD/Adaptive Bluetooth and want a pair that can make the most of that – then the Sennheisers are, in my opinion, your next best bet. How about the £139 / $179 / AU$279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deal (opens in new tab), you ask? Also a very fine choice indeed, though if your reason against opting for the Sonys is one (or both) of the two I've mentioned above, that will also be the case with the Bose I'm afraid.

The Sennheisers' earpieces sport a fairly compact, easy-to-fit design that shouldn't cause any grumbles, and the feature set is pretty hard to argue with too: aptX Adaptive (and aptX/aptX HD) Bluetooth, effective active noise cancellation, a 28-hour battery life, IPX4 water resistance (splashproof) and touch controls are all welcome inclusions in this latest Momentum model. As far as sound quality goes, the battle between the Sennheisers and Sonys is very close. It ultimately sides ever so slightly with the Sonys for their greater musicality, though the Sennheisers are more spacious and refined.

I have a handful of true wireless earbuds at my disposal, and nine times out of ten I'll reach for the Sennheisers – for during the 9 to 5, for travel and for a morning walk. That one other time? When I choose the sporty JBL Reflect Flow Pro for running.

If you have the budget and choose to spend it on the discounted Momentums this Black Friday, I don't think you'll be disappointed.

MORE:

For more details, read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review

On the fence? Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 3 vs Sony XM4 comparison

See our longer list: best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals 2022