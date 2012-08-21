We've tested some cracking new 2012 TVs from the likes of Sony, Samsung, Panasonic and LG recently, and prices have already started to drop.

So we've done a bit of digging around on our new shopping channel and spotted some handy reductions on these four- and five-star models:

Panasonic TX-L32ET5B £498 (above, tested at £750)

Read our full review

Sony KDL-32HX753 £578 (tested at £700)

Read our full review

Panasonic TX-P42GT50 £1099 (above, tested at £1200)

Read our full review

Sony KDL-46HX753 £878 (tested at £1150)

Read our full review

LG 47LW670T £1149 (above, tested at £1350)

Read our full review

Samsung PS51E550 £735 (tested at £850)

Read our full review

Sony KDL-55HX853 £1409 (below, tested at £1800)

Read our full review

