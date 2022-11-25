Grado SR80x audiophile headphones slashed to £99 for Black Friday

Black Friday isn't all cheap air fryers and electric blankets – discerning shoppers can bag the celebrated Grado SR80x headphones for only £99 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab).

Normally £129, these open-backed beauties won a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award for their musical sound and comfortable fit. They're some of the best budget wired headphones we've tested.

£99 (opens in new tab) is the cheapest ever price for the Grado SR80x, and cheaper than rival retailers such as Amazon...

Best Black Friday Grado headphones deal

(opens in new tab) Grado SR80x was £129 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £30) (opens in new tab)

These dynamically fluid open-backed headphones are best suited for quiet environments. At this money, the SR80x remains the finest model in their class. A genuine Black Friday deal for the audio lover.

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winner, these Grados are the best home budget wired headphones we've tested, and arguably the best below £100.

Their musical, detailed sound makes them a truly top buy, and the go-to cans before you reach the pricier options such as the Grado SR325x and Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X.

The SR80x feature an open-back design that is flagged aesthetically by the distinctly holey ear cups through which sound leaks (they're best suited to use at home, rather than on-the-go). Performance is exceptionally open and dynamic.

Slip them on and you'll find the underside of the pleather headband to be supremely soft and comfortable. These headphones are feather-light, too – you'll barely notice them.

Inside the box, you'll find a 1.8m cable with a new, rugged and grippy braided jacket.

If you’re serious about sound quality and have £99 to spend on Black Friday (opens in new tab), nothing comes close to the Grado SR80x.

