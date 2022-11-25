Grado SR80x audiophile headphones slashed to £99 for Black Friday

Black Friday isn't all cheap air fryers and electric blankets – discerning shoppers can bag the celebrated Grado SR80x headphones for only £99 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab).
Normally £129, these open-backed beauties won a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award for their musical sound and comfortable fit. They're some of the best budget wired headphones we've tested.
£99 (opens in new tab) is the cheapest ever price for the Grado SR80x, and cheaper than rival retailers such as Amazon...
Best Black Friday Grado headphones deal
Grado SR80x
was £129 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £30) (opens in new tab)
These dynamically fluid open-backed headphones are best suited for quiet environments. At this money, the SR80x remains the finest model in their class. A genuine Black Friday deal for the audio lover.
Their musical, detailed sound makes them a truly top buy, and the go-to cans before you reach the pricier options such as the Grado SR325x and Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X.
The SR80x feature an open-back design that is flagged aesthetically by the distinctly holey ear cups through which sound leaks (they're best suited to use at home, rather than on-the-go). Performance is exceptionally open and dynamic.
Slip them on and you'll find the underside of the pleather headband to be supremely soft and comfortable. These headphones are feather-light, too – you'll barely notice them.
Inside the box, you'll find a 1.8m cable with a new, rugged and grippy braided jacket.
If you’re serious about sound quality and have £99 to spend on Black Friday (opens in new tab), nothing comes close to the Grado SR80x.
