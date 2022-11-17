Google Black Friday deals are live! Save big on Pixel 7, Pixel Buds, Chromecast and more

Google Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) have officially landed a week before the official Black Friday date. The tech giant's online store is now stuffed with discounts on its own-brand tech, including a very generous £100 / $100 saving on the new Pixel 7.

It's well worth browsing the Google Black Friday deals storefront for Black Friday bargains, but there are plenty more deals to be had elsewhere, on everything from 4K TVs to wireless headphones, on our pick of the best Black Friday deals live right now.

There are also discounts on the Pixel 6 phones, 50 per cent off the Nest Hub smart speaker, money off the Chromecast with Google TV 4K (one of our favourite video streamers), and savings of up to 30 per cent on the Pixel Buds line...

Chromecast with Google TV 4K video streamer

UK: £60 £40 at Google (save £20)

US: $50 $40 at Google (save $10)

Google's Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds

UK: £100 £80 at Google (save £20)

US: $100 $64 at Google (save $36)

Though they’re aimed primarily at Android owners, we can quite happily recommend the Google Pixel Buds A-Series to iOS users too, if they are in the market for some comfortable, reliable, good-sounding in-ears.

Pixel 7 phone $599 $499 at Google (save $100)

The Pixel 7 boasts a solid and eye-catching design, smooth day-to-day operation and a bountiful feature set, making it a fine choice for those wanting to take their first step into the world of Android phones. It's the ideal choice if all you’re after is a worry-free Android smartphone, particularly if you’ve been on the iOS side for some time.

Nest Audio smart speaker

UK: £90 £60 at Google (save £30)

US: $100 $50 at Google (save $50)

Google's smart speaker is now back down to its cheapest-ever price. If you want Google’s smarts and a slightly louder sound, this could be the device. It isn’t quite the audio-focused speaker we’d hoped for, but its hefty Black Friday discount helps its case.

Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart speaker with screen

UK: £90 £45 at Google (save £45)

US: $100 $50 at Google (save $50)

Google is offering something no other manufacturer does – a device with plenty of streaming support, smart skills, motion sensing and sleep monitoring tech at a tempting asking price. Some buyers will actively prefer that there’s a screen but no camera – big brother is not watching you – and while the sound is acceptable rather than great, its usefulness, screen and affordability cannot be denied.

