Get yourself a Samsung QLED TV at half off with this Black Friday deal

Are you in the market for a new TV? Lucky for you, thanks to Black Friday, all kinds of TV deals are live, like this Samsung Q90T Amazon deal (opens in new tab) that brings this 65-inch TV down to just $1099 from its usual $2097 price tag.

We've reviewed Samsung's Q90T QLED TV at What Hi-Fi?, and we loved it, giving it five-stars and complimenting its brilliantly punchy display, excellent UX, and improved motion and sound. If you're in the market for a new TV, this QLED is worth a look, especially considering this meaty sale.

Samsung Q90T Amazon Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q90T: $2097 $1099 at Amazon (save $998) (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Q90T QLED TV brings smart functionality, 4K support, and strong image quality to the table. What's more is you're getting a big 65-inch QLED all for just over $1000 thanks to this massive Black Friday sale.

Samsung makes a ton of excellent TVs, and the Q90T doesn't do any work to undo that reputation. With this TV you're getting a QLED panel, 4K support, a great UX, HDR, and a massive $1000 in savings with this Amazon Black Friday deal. Plus, of course, you're getting a huge 65-inch display, too.

While OLED TVs may tend to offer up better blacks, this QLED display from Samsung looks great, managing to provide a brilliant, punchy, and dynamic viewing experience with vibrant colors that pop without obscuring detail. Whatever you're watching on a Q90T is sure to look great.

You'll also get all the familiar smart TV functionality out of the Q90T, so don't worry, you won't have any trouble watching whatever content you like from all your favorite services. Plus, you'll also get to stream in 4K/HDR, too, so your content won't be limited in quality, either.

All told, the Q90T is a strong QLED TV that was by no means a bad buy when we reviewed the 55-inch model that retailed for $1700. But now, you can grab a 65-inch Q90T for the low, low price of just $1099, so if you're in the market for a TV, make sure you check out this Black Friday Amazon deal while supplies last.

