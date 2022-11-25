Get a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for 25% off with this Black Friday deal

Beats are some incredibly popular, incredibly stylish headphones that usually make for great Christmas gifts. Luckily, thanks to Black Friday sales, you can get yourself a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for just $264, down from $350 (opens in new tab).

We haven't reviewed these Beats just yet, though we've liked other Beats headphones we have reviewed, but on paper, they offer up to 22 hours of battery life, active noise-cancelling, and Apple's W1 chip. Considering these cans are down nearly $100, this Black Friday deal is worth a look.

Beats Studio3 Black Friday Amazon deal

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3: was $350 now $264 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 chip, up to 22 hours of battery life, a built-in mic, and the trademark Beats stylish design and fit. At 25% off, these headphones are worth a good look.

Beats headphones are known for their comfortable fits and trademark style, and the Beats Studio3 is no different, offering up a familiar look and feel, on paper. But thanks to Apple tech, you'll also be getting the W1 chip inside these headphones, which comes with a number of useful benefits.

You'll get up to 22 hours of battery life, proximity pairing, and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, thanks to the W1. You'll also get Fast Fuel charging which promises three hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. Plus, you get active noise-cancelling alongside a built-in mic with Siri support.

All told, these headphones come with a competitive set of features alongside a stylish design, and with this meaty Black Friday sale, if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, this Studio3 deal is worth a look.

