Get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free when you buy an Echo Dot

You'd be forgiven for thinking Black Friday starts today with all of the cut-price action flying around – and this particular Black Friday music streaming deal is perfect if you're looking for a new Alexa smart speaker and a free, quality six-month music streaming subscription to go with it.

The deal: get Amazon Music Unlimited free, for six months, when you buy the new release Echo Dot 4th Gen for just £28.99 at Amazon. The new spherical Echo Dot costs £28.99, and Amazon Music Unlimited regularly costs £9.99 per month, or £7.99 if you're a Prime Member. (Yes, while the deal is open to new Amazon Music Unlimited customers only, those with Prime memberships can naturally get involved).

That means, for the lowly price of just £28.99, you'll save a stonking £59.94 (if you're a non Prime member) or £47.94 (for Prime members) on Amazon's ad-free, 60-million strong music catalogue that also lets you listen to all of your favourite music offline and with unlimited skips.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot, get 6 months of Music Unlimited:

6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE with Echo Dot, £88.93 £28.99

Not a Prime member? This is the deal for you! Buy a new, spherical Echo Dot from Amazon and you'll get six whole months of Amazon Music Unlimited for nothing. Tunes are ad-free, you can listen offline, and you get unlimited skips. After the trial, the price reverts to £9.99 a month. View Deal

Prime subscribers: get Amazon Music Unlimited FREE (6 months) with Echo Dot, £76.93 £28.99

If you're a Prime member, Amazon already lops £2 per month off the price of its Music Unlimited tier, but you can simply not pay it at all and still enjoy it for 6 whole months if you buy a new Echo Dot! Tunes are ad-free, you get 60m rather than the 2m offered by the standard Amazon Music, you can listen offline, and you get unlimited skips. After the trial, the price reverts to £7.99 a month for you. View Deal

Don't have a Prime membership? You can sign up to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial.

After the discounted period is up, Amazon Music Unlimited reverts to its typical monthly price of £7.99 for Prime members, or £9.99 for non-Prime members.

To be eligible, you can't hold a current subscription to Music Unlimited, or currently be enjoying a free trial. You also can't have had a free trial in the past. The deal is on now until 11th January 2021, so you've got some time to think on it, too.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to 60 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa. There are also no pesky adverts.

It's basically a step up from the standard Amazon Music (which comes free with Prime and gives you two million tracks), but it's not as premium as Amazon Music HD, which gives you CD-quality music.

The new Echo Dot was only released in late September. You can choose between three different colours: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue and it includes a 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker. While we've yet to sample the newest Echo Dot, we did test the spherical Amazon Echo and found much to like in the overhauled smart speaker. In all of Amazon's new Echos, he LED speech light is now at the base of the sphere and it creates a quite futuristic aesthetic.

Our advice? It's little money for a brand new Alexa speaker and a quality music streaming service that you won't need to think about again 'til next May.

