Even Cyber Monday fans are surprised that Amazon has knocked 40% off these Jabra Elite 3 earbuds

By Tom Bailey
published

Amazon is ending Cyber Monday on a low (price)

Even Cyber Monday fans are surprised that Amazon has up to 40% off these Jabra Elite 3 earbuds
(Image credit: Jabra)

Cyber Monday deals can taste like Black Friday leftovers, but not in the case of this Jabra Elite 3 deal. Hurry, and you can grab up to 40% off the four-star wireless buds at Amazon (was £80, now £50 (opens in new tab)).

In addition to the saving, the Elite 3 serve up "expressive and detailed sound", 28 hours battery life, IP55 waterproofing and an extremely comfy fit. There's no noise cancelling sadly, but this is still a smokin' Cyber Monday headphones deal...

Best Cyber Monday headphones deal

Jabra Elite 3 (Navy/Lilac) was £80 (opens in new tab)

Jabra Elite 3 (Navy/Lilac) was £80 now £50 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)
The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use. Deal applies to Lilac and Navy colours only. Four stars

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Jabra Elite 3 are the most affordable true wireless in-ears the company has ever delivered. Despite the low price, spec is generous: wireless connectivity, for example, is via Bluetooth 5.2 – and there’s support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec too. Sound is delivered by a couple of 6mm full-range dynamic drivers. 

The Elite 3 keep the music coming for a very competitive 28 hours – seven hours in the earbuds themselves plus another three full charges in the tidy little case. Control is available from the push/push button on the surface of each earbud, or the Jabra Sound+ control app.

The big draw here is the sound quality – the Elite 3 are an engaging listen for the money. Timing is good, and there’s a good level of insight and detail across the board. The lowest frequencies are nicely managed, too.

We rated the Jabra Elite a healthy four stars at their £80 RRP. Now that you can pick up these well-specced buds for only £50 (opens in new tab) in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, they should be high on your shopping list.

