Download a VPN: Incredible 92% off in PureVPN Cyber Monday deal!

PureVPN has an incredible 92% discount on its 5 Years Plan for Cyber Monday which makes it the perfect time to download a VPN.

The PureVPN 5 Years Plan normally costs $10.95 per month but that's been slashed down to just $0.88 per month if you sign up before the end of Cyber Monday. That's a total spend of $50/£38.65 for five years of VPN use which means it costs less per year than it normally costs per month.

PureVPN 5-Year Plan $10.95 $0.88/month

Incredible 92% discount on this highly-rated VPN service. While it's not one we've review, PureVPN has excellent reviews online and will provide fast and reliable access to your favourite websites and services wherever you are in the world.View Deal

The deal is through HotUKDeals. You'll need to use the link above or go to HotUKDeals to get it or you'll find the discount is only 89% if you head direct to PureVPN's website.

PureVPN allows you access with five different devices simultaneously with the same credentials, making a decent choice to share an account between friends.

It's available on all major mobile and desktop operating systems and browser software and comes with a 31-day money-back guarantee.

PureVPN is compatible with Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, Linux, Xbox, PlayStation, Roku, Firestick, Android TV, routers, and can be used for accessing your Hulu US, Amazon Prime, Sky Live, HBO Go, BBC, and dozens of other popular streaming services while you're abroad.

A VPN is an excellent way to access sports live streams or other content while you're away from home, from the TV channels and video-on-demand services to which you're normally granted rights but find yourself location-blocked.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and you're not likely to find a better deal than this one.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your TV service provider will think that you’re in the correct country – and allow you to watch whatever you'd normally access at home.

