Both are 3D-ready – or rather they will be when a firmware update is issued in late 2010 – and offer playback of Blu-ray, CD, SACD and DVD-Audio discs.

Network connectivity is standard, and both players are DLNA 1.5 certified for streaming of digital media from other DLNA products. There's 1GB of onboard memory for BD-Live playback, a USB connector and HDMI 1.4a support.

Denon promises fast loading times for even the most complex Blu-ray discs, and there's Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding via HDMI.

Additional features include Kodak Picture CD compatibility, as well as DivX HD+, MP3 and WMA playback (all via either recordable DVD/CD or external memory).

The pricier DBP-2011UD model also gets a 32-bit/192kHz audio DAC, 7.1 channel analogue output, high-bit ABT2015 video processor and RS-232C port.

The Denon DBP-1611UD will be available in black from August; the DBP-2011UD comes out in September, and will be available in silver as well as black.

