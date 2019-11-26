Currys Black Friday: this Asus Chromebook is a bargain at almost half-price

Chromebooks (essentially laptops that run Google's Chrome operating system) don't often cross our path at What Hi-Fi?, but we know a bargain when we see one. And, with a saving of almost 50 per cent, that's just what this Currys Black Friday Chromebook deal is.
ASUS C202 11.6-inch Chromebook
£249 £129 at Currys
This Chromebook was already a great option for kids thanks to its rugged design and low price, and now it costs practically half what it once did.View Deal
This is no powerhouse device, but the modest specs (Intel Celeron N3060 Processor N3060 and 2GB RAM) are more than enough for your kid's homework (and definitely not enough for playing games, thank goodness), and the 10-hour battery will last much longer than their willpower.
