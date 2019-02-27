Clarity Alliance picks five winners at Bristol Hi-Fi Show

There were plenty of exciting new products to see at the annual Bristol Hi-Fi Show, and now that the dust has settled we can reveal the winners of the Best of Show awards as chosen by AV industry trade body the Clarity Alliance.

Best sounding hi-fi room: Linn for its modular Selekt DSM network music player and Space Optimisation technology

Best sounding home cinema room: PMC, for its Dolby Atmos music demo

Best presented room: Henley Audio (Pro-Ject, Ortofon, Klipsch, Jamo, Musical Fidelity)

Best innovation: Sony, for its acoustic surface technology which turns a TV screen into a speaker

Best of show: Dali, which showcased its Oberon range of loudspeakers, including the five-star Oberon 1 standmounters and Oberon 5 floorstanders

PMC impressed the judges with its Dolby Atmos music demo

There was also a posthumous Honorary Fellowship for the late hi-fi journalist, and former Pioneer and Meridian product manager, John Bamford.

Presenting the award, Clarity’s chairman, Tom Barron, said: “John was one of hi-fi’s great guys, with a love of music, hi-fi and a true gentleman. His warm smile, passion and enthusiasm and his huge contribution to the British hi-fi industry make him a very worthy recipient of the Clarity Honorary Fellowship. He will be very sadly missed.”

Simon Byles, former chairman of the British Audio Dealers Association (BADA) which he helped relaunch as the Clarity Alliance, received an Honorary Life Membership Award.

