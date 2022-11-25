Can't afford the Sony XM5? This Sony XM4 Black Friday deal is your next best bet

Yes, we would point those hunting for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones towards the Sony XM5 Black Friday deal before anything else. But despite the generous discount on the new Sonys right now, spending that much on a pair of headphones is understandably out of reach for many of us. Luckily, there is an excellent deal knocking around for those with more modest budgets: the Sony XM4 for £219 at Amazon (opens in new tab), Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) and the Sony webstore (opens in new tab).

This is a £110 saving on the XM4's original launch price two years ago, and while the headphones have been available for less than that (around £250) for some time now, this is still a generous price drop that we can really only expect to see at these special times of the year.

Is it the lowest-ever price we have seen them at? Nearly. The XM4 actually dropped to £209 earlier this year for Amazon Prime Day – a tenner less. Still, it is very hard to argue with a 37 per cent discount on one of the best pairs of wireless over-ears on the market.

Best Sony XM4 Black Friday deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £219 at Amazon (save £131)

Sony's premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver on all fronts – especially at this Black Friday price. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars

Deal also at Sevenoaks and the Sony webstore

Until the XM5 showed up a few months back, the five-star WH-1000XM4 were Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones. And honestly, they still have the features, design and performance to trouble most rival brands' flagship offerings. That's why they very closely follow the XM5 at the top of our best wireless headphones buying guide.

With a winning combination of stunning sound, a 30-hour battery life, intuitive earcup controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4 are the best you can buy around the £200 mark.

The XM5 do offer a step up in sound and call quality, as well as improved noise-cancelling – and to get those advancements, you have to cough up for it. But while no longer the latest and greatest in Sony's award-winning arsenal, the XM4 are still a stellar pair of headphones – and arguably even feel more premium than the XM5. We'd even go as far as to say that they represent better value for money right now.

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for £219 and you won't regret making them your daily music companions.

