Bowers & Wilkins has been granted a Queen's Award for Enterprise in Innovation for its work in developing the synthetic Diamond Dome tweeter – a speaker unit whose diaphragm is made of synthetic diamond.

Developed in conjunction with Element Six, a global leader in synthetic diamond materials, the special tweeter is used on B&W's 800 Series Diamond speaker range.

Both the tweeter and the 800 Series speakers themselves are manufactured in the UK at the Bowers & Wilkins factory in Worthing, West Sussex.

B&W chief operating officer Geoff Edwards says: "It is an absolute honour to be accepting this award for innovation. At B&W we have always strived to excel in the reproduction of sound across all our product range."

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook