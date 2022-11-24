Bose TV Speaker reduced by 26% in Black Friday soundbar deal

If you want to upgrade your TV's sound without spending a fortune, we have got the deal for you.

Bose's TV Speaker soundbar is reduced from £269 down to just £199 at Peter Tyson – a saving of £70, or 26 per cent.

Offering a simple and refined way to boost your TV's audio clarity, as well as adding some oomph with its extra bass button, the Bose TV Speaker is a fuss-free way of enhancing your TV's sound – and without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) Bose TV Speaker £269 £199 at Peter Tyson (save £70) (opens in new tab)

This soundbar thrives on simplicity: there's a one-connection set-up to your TV via an optical audio cable or an HDMI. You can use your current TV remote to control the volume of the speaker and it detects the signal from your TV when turned on and automatically turns on, too. There's Bluetooth for streaming and setting for vocal clarity and extra bass too.

We haven't reviewed the Bose TV Speaker – however from what we know about other Bose soundbars such as the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and Smart Soundbar 900, as well as soundbars in general, we can see plenty to like with this plucky compact bar.

When it comes to connectivity, the TV Speaker has everything you could need – including Bluetooth for wireless and AUX, USB, Optical and HDMI wired inputs. Once connected you should find your TV sound transformed by the two full-range drivers that promise a more realistic spatial audio experience.

It also features different listening modes to best suit whatever you're using it for, with a dialogue mode for vocal clarity and an extra bass mode for added depth. Thanks to the wireless connectivity option, this soundbar can also connect to your phone for use as a Bluetooth speaker. And just when you think it can't be more versatile, the TV Speaker can be integrated into a larger Bose home cinema setup, with Bose Bass Module 500 and 700 compatibility via a proprietary connection cable or standard 3.5mm auxiliary cable.

So, is it the best Black Friday soundbar deal? We can't say for definite, considering we haven't tested it, but it's certainly up there on paper at least...

Today's best Bose TV Speaker deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $249 (opens in new tab) $159 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $279 (opens in new tab) $199 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $279 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

MORE:

Best soundbars: excellent TV speakers from budget to premium

Best Black Friday soundbar deals: audio upgrades for less

Read our Bose Smart Soundbar 700 review