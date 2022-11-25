Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II get first price drop with this Black Friday headphones deal

Black Friday shock alert! Our spotters have just informed us of the first ever discount on Bose's brand new, Award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Amazingly, you can snag the flagship buds for only £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – that's solid 11 percent off the £280 RRP.

The QC Earbuds II landed in September 2022, wowed us with their beautifully balanced sound, and set a new benchmark for noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

This is the lowest ever price for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and cheaper than rival retailers such as Electricshop...

Black Friday Bose earbuds deal

(opens in new tab) Bose QC Earbuds II £280 £249 at Amazon (save £31) (opens in new tab)

Bose’s flagship wireless earbuds were never going to be cheap, but with a successful design and noise-cancelling that sets new benchmarks for quality, the QuietComfort Earbuds II deserve to be heard. Especially now that they've dropped to the lowest ever price on Black Friday!

As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review, these fantastic buds are "wonderfully balanced and don’t impose their own character on the music. You can just slip them in, press play on your favourite tunes and let them get on with the job of playing music. Similar to the fit, you’re just not aware of their presence."

It's easily up there with the best we’ve ever heard from any premium wireless earbuds. If you’re a frequent flier who doesn’t want to take big, bulky over-ears away with you but want excellent noise-cancelling, then the QC Earbuds II are worth a space in your carry-on luggage. Bose's ‘Aware’ listening mode really impresses too.

The QC Earbuds II are around a third smaller than the original QC Earbuds, which are also discounted at Amazon. The second-gen model ups the ante with a host of upgrades including Bluetooth 5.3, improved sound quality and longer battery life (24 hours vs 18 hours).

Finally, QC Earbuds II are getting even better in 2023. They're due to get support for aptX Adaptive support (all you need is an aptX HD or aptX Adaptive phone).

If funds allow, the QuietComfort Earbuds II – was £280, now £249 (opens in new tab) – are extremely hard to beat. Head over to Amazon before Black Friday shuts up shop...

