Black Friday comes early! Award-winning Sennheiser wireless headphones hit lowest-ever price

Sometimes we review budget headphones at a price we don't think could possibly get any cheaper. Like the Sennheiser HD 250BT, which launched at the end of last year for £60 / $70 / AU$130 and earned a well-deserved five-star review from us, In fact, they have just picked up a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award as our favourite budget wireless headphones.

Well, as you might have seen coming, these affordable wireless headphones can now be picked up much, much cheaper in the Amazon Black Friday sale. And not just cheaper but less than half their original price in the UK and Australia – and the lowest price we have seen. In the US, the saving is still decent at 35 per cent.

At Amazon, the Sennheiser HD 250BT are now just £26 / $45 / AU$45 at Amazon.

Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones £26 / $45 / AU$45 at Amazon (save 35-56%)

With Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency, 25-hour battery life, app support with EQ customisation, and excellent sound quality, these five-star stunners were already a bargain at full price. You won't find a better budget wireless headphones deal than this.

This is an open, detailed and energetic-sounding pair of wireless on-ears that not only perform well but are comfortable to wear too. This brilliant deal available at Amazon makes these already extremely good-value headphones now exceptionally good value.

Our five-star Sennheiser HD 250BT review traverses all the ins and outs of these excellent budget wireless headphones, but in short, they are on-ear wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, a companion app that brings EQ customisation onboard, not to mention Sennheiser’s beloved-of-DJs transducer tech.

The design is aesthetically basic but they're more ruggedly built than they look and – most importantly – their sound is open, spacious and fun to listen to.

What more could you ask for from a pair of cheap wireless headphones that only cost the price of a round at the pub? Not much really, which is why they deservingly make our list of the best headphones deals on the internet right now.

