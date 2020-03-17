Black Friday 2020: the date, deals and what to expect

Black Friday is now the world's biggest shopping event. The retail day began as a sales extravaganza in the USA following Thanksgiving, but has now spread around the globe, bringing thousands of deals to high street and online retailers. And as more and more people shop online, Black Friday 2020 will surely only be bigger than ever.

Consumer electronics of course feature prominently in the Black Friday sales, so you can always expect big savings on 4K OLED TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, record players and more.

And while the big shopping giants such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis can dominate the Black Friday deals, expect smaller, specialist shops to be just as competitive on price - and perhaps with closer attention to customer service. That's why we will be covering audio specialists such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks just as closely when the Black Friday 2020 deals begin to arrive.

When is Black Friday 2020?

The Black Friday 2020 date is Friday 27th November.

Cyber Monday 2020 will be Monday 30th November.

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday 27th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

Of course, you can rest assured that Black Friday won't be simply one day of deals – those days are long gone. Instead, expect at least a week of build-up, maybe longer, from many retailers. And of course, the Black Friday sales continue through to Cyber Monday, which is always the Monday after Black Friday.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began in the US but in recent years has very much become a worldwide shopping phenomena. It's regarded (and backed up by stats) as the busiest shopping day of the year – both online and in-store – and officially kicks off the holiday season.

Why is it called Black Friday? The date was traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers hoped to move out of the "red" (loss) and in to the "black" (profit), hence Black Friday.

What about Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Where to get the best Black Friday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.

The dominant names on the high street, such as Argos, Currys and John Lewis, will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, and as OLED continues to be such a buzzword (and beginning to drop under £1000 in the key shopping sales) some cheap OLED TV deals are as sure as night follows day.

We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction. The likes of Amazon, Argos, eBay, Currys and AO.com will be competing in the bun fight to offer the lowest prices on audio and video too – which is only good news for the consumer.

How long will Black Friday last?

Well, Black Friday is 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

Are the Black Friday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday in the UK, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be noise-cancelling headphones under £100, a discounted 55in 4K OLED TV or a portable, outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Black Friday discount.

What Black Friday deals can you expect?

Big-selling products over Black Friday 2019 included the Apple AirPods, Sonos One, Sony WH-1000XM3, Amazon Echo and Fire products, Bose wireless earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones, UE speakers, Naim Mu-so products, Denon AV receivers, OLED TVs and plenty more.

Take a look at last year's best Black Friday UK deals below – you can even see how the prices compare a few months later...

A look back at the Black Friday 2019 deals

Last year's best Black Friday deals

Sonos One £199 £149

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £35

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £50 now £30

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's £20 off. Exactly. View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £499 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a second, chunky discount. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Sonos Move £399 £359 at Richer Sounds

The newest Sonos speaker is also the first Sonos speaker to be portable and offer Bluetooth streaming. The Sonos Move is now widely available for a £30 saving as part of the Sonos Black Friday deals.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £79.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this new Black Friday price.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £189

The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them. View Deal

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £120 at Amazon

"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". We were big fans of these AKGs at their original price so it's hard to ignore this top deal on these noise-cancellers.View Deal

Sony KD-75XG8096 75-inch 4K TV for £2299 £1299 at Currys

This massive Sony screen had already seen some healthy discounting since launch and has just dropped a further £200 for Black Friday. 4K, HDR and the Android TV operating system make it a great choice for those looking to go big on a bit of a budget.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3600H AV receiver £999 £799 at Richer Sounds

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 £180 £130 at Amazon

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast £269.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £170 off this superb portable Bluetooth speaker, which earned a well-deserved five star What HiFi review. The megablast is a fun, energetic (yet controlled) performer, with Alexa voice controls built-in for good measure. It's available in a range of zingy colours, each priced at £99.99.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £299 £236 at Exceptional AV

These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £239 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £289 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £119 at Currys

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

B&W P5 Wireless headphones £229 £129

What’s not to like about the B&W P5 Wireless? Not much, from what we can see and hear. The company's first wireless headphones have been around a while now but if you're not concerned about noise-cancelling or the latest features, they remain a great deal.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 £170 £130 at Currys

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Bluetooth speaker £149 £99 at Amazon

Sony's midrange waterproof wireless speaker is a riot of colour thanks to built-in lights that can be customised to suit the mood of the gathering. Sony's Extra Bass technology should ensure a decent low-end grunt too. A cheap and cheerful Black Friday deal.View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU7020 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £115.99 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon Black Friday deal very tempting.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £53.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K TV £499 £399 at Currys

The Samsung UE43RU7470 seems like impossibly good value. It ticks all the right tech boxes – HDR, 4K, an excellent smart platform and arguably the best TV user interface around – and all for what was already a bargain price under £500. At £399, it's a steal.View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £49 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £149 at Amazon

Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £199 at Sevenoaks

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £279 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.View Deal

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £159 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Sevenoaks

You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £400 £299 at Currys

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £599 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £799 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £800 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV £2299 £1099 Richer Sounds

We gave Panasonic's 55-inch FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal

LG 55inch OLED55C9PLA £1999 £1299 at PRC Direct

You can get this What Hi-Fi? Award winner for £1299, which has to make it one of the best OLED TV deals to beat this Black Friday. LG's stunning 55-inch OLED features HDR10, Dolby Vision, voice controls, plenty of apps and incredible picture quality. A cracking deal on a state-of-the-art TV.

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £112 at Amazon

"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200. A top deal on a class-leading pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £53.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless £329.99 £174.99 at Amazon

Massively cushioned ear cups and wireless Bluetooth technology make these noise-cancelling cans an ideal companion, whether you're jetting off somewhere sunny or just battling through the daily commute. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £99 at Richer Sounds

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £80 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £49.99 at Amazon

They've racked up the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years and it's easy to tell why. The sound quality is stunning. These in-ears promote a smooth and balanced sound, with plenty of drive and a great sense of musicality. If you want to upgrade the freebies that came with your smartphone, these Sennheisers are a great shout – and at this price they're a steal.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £289 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £79

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £53.99

Save a ridiculous 76%, that's £96, on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear wireless headphones £200 £150

Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 Amazon user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling £330 £236 at Exceptional AV

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a cheaper price, these Boses are the noise-cancellers to buy.View Deal