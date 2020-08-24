Big savings on Echo Dot and Echo Plus in Amazon's End of Summer Sale

Amazon's End of Summer Sale means all sorts of AV gear is heavily discounted and, as per usual, Amazon's own devices are among some of the best deals going.

You can get a whopping £80 off an Echo Plus and Philips Hue smart bulb bundle, for example. The standard Echo has £35 off, bringing the price down to just £55, while the smaller Echo Dot is also nicely discounted: £25 off for the clock edition, and £20 off the standard Dot.

Amazon's tablets are also discounted. The Fire HD 8 has £25 off, and the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is £55 off.

Amazon Echo Plus w/Philips Hue Bulb £139.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Echo Plus is the larger version of Amazon's smart speaker. As well as looking up info and reading you the news headlines, it can also be used to control smart home appliances like this Philips Hue lightbulb. Just say the word, and it'll dim the lights and fire up your streaming device for a night's viewing. Oh and it plays music, too.View Deal

Amazon Echo £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The third-generation Echo offers very good sound with all the smarts from Amazon's Alexa personal assistant. You can tweak the sound yourself using the equaliser, control it using your voice, and have it control all your smart home devices like lights and thermostats. With £35 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot in charcoal £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Standing about the size of a hockey puck, the Echo Dot is much smaller than the standard Echo. As such, its sonics aren't quite as impressive, but the tradeoff is greater portability, not to mention a lower price. And it's now £20 cheaper with this deal.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with clock £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot also comes with a digital clock built-in, perfect for putting on your bedside table. There's more money off this device, putting it just £5 more expensive than the non-clock version. A great deal to wake up to.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is brand new for 2020. It's 30 percent faster than its predecessor, has 12 hours of battery life, and now charges quicker thanks to its USB-C connection. There's also a gaming mode to cut out all distractions and optimise the image quality for games.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition £199.99 £144.99 at Amazon

If you don't want the kids messing with your tablet, get them their own! This is made especially for little ones, complete with a kid-proof case. A two-year guarantee means you can let the kids run riot with it, and you also get a free one-year subscription to Fire For Kids Unlimited, giving you access to all kinds of kids' content.View Deal

The second-generation Echo Plus fits effortlessly into Amazon's ecosystem. It gives you a finely-balanced sound with a good level of detail and excellent timing, and lots of smart features for making it the hub of your smart home. It's highly recommended at its regular price, so with this discount, it's fantastic value.

The standard Echo is smaller than the Plus, but no less capable. The sonics are again balanced and pretty detailed, and it's an absolute doddle to set up and use. Unsurprisingly, Amazon makes it extremely simple to use it to buy things from its own online store using the Echo. Still, with deals like this, that's a very welcome addition indeed.

Looking for a smaller Amazon speaker? The Echo Dot is much smaller than the Echo, and this third-generation model delivers much better sound than its previous incarnations. It's also available with a clock built-in, making it very useful for bedside use. And if you don't want the clock feature, you can use it as a kitchen timer, or to show the outside temperature instead.

The new Fire HD 8 is so new we haven't reviewed it yet, but it builds on a great version from 2018. The additions like USB-C and gaming mode are very welcome, as is that quicker processor. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition looks very good too, and as hardwearing as others in the same line-up. Give it to the kids and forget about it, which is exactly how we like our kid-friendly tech.

