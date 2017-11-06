Trending

The best John Lewis Black Friday deals

By News 

John Lewis is getting in on the Black Friday fun again this year. We're expecting deals on TVs, speakers, headphones and other home cinema and hi-fi kit.

Black Friday 2016

Last year's Black Friday deals from John Lewis included TVs, speakers, headphones and streaming devices. Here are five of the best.

LG OLED65E6V

Original price £4499 / John Lewis price £3999

With £500 off, this 65in 4K TV delivers plenty of bang for your buck.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Original price £35 / John Lewis price £25

A £10 discount makes Amazon's more affordable streaming device even more affordable than before.

Amazon Echo

Original price £150 / John Lewis price £120

Amazon's voice-controlled wireless speaker for £30 cheaper than usual.

Amazon Echo review

B&O BeoPlay A2

Original price £299 / John Lewis price £239

B&O's wireless speaker is discounted by a hefty £60.

Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2

Original price £199 / John Lewis price £140

B&W's stunning on-ear headphones with £60 off their normal price.

