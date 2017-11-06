Black Friday 2016
Last year's Black Friday deals from John Lewis included TVs, speakers, headphones and streaming devices. Here are five of the best.
Original price £4499 / John Lewis price £3999
With £500 off, this 65in 4K TV delivers plenty of bang for your buck.
Original price £35 / John Lewis price £25
A £10 discount makes Amazon's more affordable streaming device even more affordable than before.
Original price £150 / John Lewis price £120
Amazon's voice-controlled wireless speaker for £30 cheaper than usual.
Original price £299 / John Lewis price £239
B&O's wireless speaker is discounted by a hefty £60.
Original price £199 / John Lewis price £140
B&W's stunning on-ear headphones with £60 off their normal price.