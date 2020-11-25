Best Black Friday deals under £50 – Beats headphones, Amazon Echos and more

If you're looking for some killer Christmas stocking filler, or simply want to treat yourself (but not too much) with some new headphones or a Bluetooth speaker, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the Black Friday sale to find the best deals under £50, all of which you can see below...

The highlights include a 63 per cent saving on Beats wireless earbuds, an £80 saving on a new Amazon Echo Dot and Music Unlimited bundle, and £39 off one of our favourite cheap Bluetooth speakers.

Best Black Friday deals under £50

Beats X wireless earbuds £110 £39.99 at John Lewis

Save £70: Bluetooth performance is great, they’re an easy fit and their sound is decent for the money. These Beats wireless earbuds are much better value at this hugely discounted price.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 BT speaker £89 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £39: This excellent portable Bluetooth speaker ups the ante over the first Wonderboom with a 13-hour battery, waterproofing, stereo pairing and an outdoor mode. The original was already splendid and this sequel is even better. Five starsView Deal

Earfun Air true wireless earbuds £55 £46.74 at Amazon

Save £9: If it’s inexpensive true wireless buds you seek, the Earfun Air are tough to beat. With an IPX7 water-resistance rating, 35-hour battery life and decent sound, they really are a rarity at this price. Tick the 15%-off promotion box at Amazon.

What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Poweradd Pilot X7 20000mAh powerbank £22 £11.55 at Amazon

Save £11: Save 41% on this 20,000mAh, dual-ported power bank, which should charge your phone a few times over and has an excellent Amazon customer rating (4.5/5 over 8000+ reviews).View Deal

Google Nest Mini smart speaker £49 £24 at Google Store

This miniature comes with Google Assistant onboard, so you can control it with your voice and get answers to a growing number of commands. You can pair it with other Google Home speakers for a multi-room set-up, too. Now half-price, it's a tempting prospect.View Deal

New Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited £109.93 £28.99 at Amazon

Loyalties lie with Amazon Alexa ecosystem instead? The new spherical Echo Dot is a great way to affordably start or expand your voice-controlled home. Not only is it 42% off, you also get six months free of Amazon's streaming service (normally £10 per month).View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £40 at Amazon

Save £40: If you prefer your smart speakers to have a screen and speakers, the Echo Show range is for you. This 5.5in model lets you watch cooking videos or hold video calls, all of which are a doddle thanks to the built-in Alexa smart assistant. Five stars

AKG K92 over-earheadphones (wired) £50 £40 at Amazon

Save £10: "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when they were £50! Now they're reduced, these detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound over-ears are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy. Five starsView Deal