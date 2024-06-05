Audio Pro's classy portable Bluetooth speaker is enjoying a vast discount – now just £99

If you're stumped about which gift to surprise your dear old dad with on Father's Day (or you're in the market for a treat for yourself), allow us to make a suggestion. The classy Audio Pro Addon T3+ Bluetooth speaker has dropped in price thanks to the Swedish brand's Father's Day sales event which, until Monday 17th June, sees prices fall across multiple retailers.

You can grab the Addon T3+ across a variety of colourways for £99 at Currys and HMV, a drop of roughly £50 from the speaker's standard £150 retail price, though we've been assured prices will drop at Amazon, Very and the official Audio Pro Website. We tested the T3+ at £180 when it first arrived a few years back, so from that perspective, this deal only becomes even more enticing.

Audio Pro Addon T3+ wireless speaker deal

Audio Pro Addon T3+ was £150 now £99 at Currys (save £51)

The portable Audio Pro Addon T3+ offers 30 hours of battery life alongside a solid design and a broad, room-filling sonic presence. Originally £180 during testing but usually retailing at £150, the T3+ has taken a nosedive in price to fall to just £99 as part of this superb Father's Day promo. This deal is available on all colourways, although you may have to scout around the various retailers to get the finish you want.

Price check: HMV, Very and the Audio Pro website

We loved the original Addon T3 so much that we named it our wireless speaker Product of the Year for three consecutive years in the late 2010s. When the T3's run ended, we were relieved that Audio Pro wasn't ending the line entirely, instead treating us to a tweaked "Plus" version thanks to the continuing demand for Bluetooth-only speakers.

With a pair of 2cm tweeters flanking a larger 9cm woofer and a boombox-style chassis, the T3+ certainly has that classic, "koala bear" look that makes the Swedish brand's products so recognisable, even at first glance. Around the back, an aux-in input lets you connect your source directly, or you can simply use Bluetooth streaming to get the party started while on the go.

That party, happily, is rarely in danger of being cut short. The Audio Pro T3+ boasts a very respectable 30-hour battery life, even if those figures do drop the louder you go. However loud you pump your tunes, know that the T3+ will service them with admirable body and weight, with the unit's reflex port doing a sterling job of supporting the taut low-end delivered by the unit's woofer. For richness, breadth and spaciousness in a portable package, the Audio Pro remains a stellar choice.

Think that sounds like something you, or a loved one, could be interested in? Check out this superb £99 Father's Day deal and find out for yourself.

