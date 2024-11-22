Audio Pro's five-star Bluetooth speaker is back to its lowest price for Black Friday – just £99

The classy Audio Pro Addon T3+ portable Bluetooth speaker has dropped in price thanks to Black Friday, sinking back to its joint-lowest level as part of the big event.

You can grab the Addon T3+ for £99 at Richer Sounds, a drop of £50 from the speaker's standard £149 retail price, provided you have, or sign up for, a free VIP Club membership at the reputable retailer. This is a five-star unit we're dealing with, so don't think that we're spotlighting a deal for a product that we wouldn't heartily recommend, even at full price.

Audio Pro Addon T3+ wireless speaker deal

Audio Pro Addon T3+ was £149 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

The portable Audio Pro Addon T3+ offers 30 hours of battery life alongside a solid design and a broad, room-filling sound. Originally £180 during testing but usually retailing at £150, the T3+ has taken a nosedive in price to fall to just £99 as part of this superb Black Friday promo.

Deal price on grey finish

Five stars

We loved the original Addon T3 so much that we named it our wireless speaker Product of the Year for three consecutive years in the late 2010s. When the T3's run ended, we were relieved that Audio Pro wasn't scrapping the line entirely, instead treating us to a tweaked "Plus" version thanks to the continuing demand for Bluetooth-only speakers.

With a pair of 2cm tweeters flanking a larger 9cm woofer and a boombox-style chassis, the T3+ certainly has that classic "koala bear" look that makes the Swedish brand's products so recognisable. Around the back, an aux-in input lets you connect your source directly, or you can simply use Bluetooth streaming to get the party started on the go.

That party, happily, is rarely in danger of being cut short. The Audio Pro T3+ boasts a very respectable 30-hour battery life, even if those figures do drop the louder you go. However loud you pump your tunes, know that the T3+ will service them with admirable body and weight, with the unit's reflex port doing a sterling job of supporting the taut low-end delivered by the unit's woofer. For richness, breadth and spaciousness in a portable package, the Audio Pro remains a stellar choice at a tasty price.

Think that sounds like something you, or a loved one, could be interested in? Check out this superb Black Friday deal at Richer Sounds and find out for yourself.

