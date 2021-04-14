Apple's Spring Loaded event confirmed for next week – so what we can expect?

Apple is set to unveil a bunch of new products – rumoured to include the new iPad Pro – at its Spring Loaded event next Tuesday (20th April). The all-digital event will be streamed from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on Apple's website at 6pm BST / 1pm EST / 10am PDT / 3am AEST.

As we reported yesterday, Siri 'accidentally' let slip the date of the next Apple event in advance. The question now is, just how 'loaded' will this particular Spring Loaded event be?

If the rumours are true, Apple is set to bless tech fans with two new iPad Pros (including one with a Mini LED display), the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, the firm's long-awaited AirTags (GPS tracking modules) and perhaps even a new Apple TV. All of these highly anticipated devices are expected this year, but while the iPads look the most certain for a spring launch, we could (and hope to) be treated to a raft of announcements.

The suitably cryptic invite holds very few clues, as expected, but it is available as a snazzy augmented reality (AR) object via Apple's website. Simply click on the Apple logo to enter AR view on iOS devices. Mac users can download the file and view the animation in Quick Look.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8April 13, 2021 See more

Not one to faff about with AR? Hit 'play' on the teaser video above, which was posted on Twitter by Apple's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak. The logo performs some cool manoeuvres in 360-degrees... but that's about all. It's not like Apple CEO Tim Cook pops up and whisks you off for a sneak peek of the new iPad Pros!

Still, we don't have long to wait to see what Apple has in store for us. In the meantime, we'll keep you updated with all the latest Apple Spring Loaded leaks ahead of the big day.

