Apple launches new Apple TV 4K with A12 chip and high frame rate support

Apple has taken the wraps off a brand new Apple TV 4K. The latest version of Apple's video streamer includes a host of new features including HFR (High Frame Rate) support and a revamped Siri Remote.

It's powered by a new chip, the A12 Bionic, which debuted in 2018's iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

But the most eye-catching addition is a new colour balance feature that uses your iPhone's camera and Apple TV 4K to optimise your TV's colour and contrast.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K will be available in 32GB and 64GB variants for $179 and $199 respectively. You'll be able to pre-order from the 30th April and it will go on sale during the second half of May.

More to follow...