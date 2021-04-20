Apple launches new Apple iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR screen and M1 chip

Apple has unveiled its latest iPad Pro. As predicted, the 12.9-inch version of the top-end tablet boasts a Liquid Retina XDR (Mini LED) display. That's good news for filmmakers who want to preview their work in HDR.

The 2021 iPad Pro brings a host of other features, too. Namely Apple's new M1 processor, which Apple claims will deliver "a massive leap in performance" and all-day battery life.

The speed bump will be needed to power the 12.9-inch slate's cutting-edge Liquid Retina XDR screen, which boasts some impressive specs: 5.59million pixels, 1600nits peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Apple says it's the same XDR tech that features in the company's Pro Display XDR monitor.

There's also a new 12MP ultra-wide camera with machine learning (the camera follows you around the room when video-calling, and automatically zooms out when others enter the frame).

The next-gen iPad Pro also supports 5G and has a Thunderbolt connection. Lastly, Apple has announced a 2TB storage option – that's enough space for around 220 hours of 4K HDR video content.

Apple calls it a 'giant leap' forward.

More to follow...