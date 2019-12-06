Apple deals go live on Best Buy: save on iPads, AirPods, HomePod and Beats

Best Buy has cut the ribbon on its three-day Apple sales event. To get Christmas shoppers flashing the cash, the US electronics retailers has cut the price of some of the most popular Apple products.

There are savings to be had on the flagship Apple iPad Pro 11-inch. Splash out on the 512GB model and you'll save $200, which drops the price to $950. There's also $150 off the 64GB and 256GB models, now $650 and $800 respectively.

The five-star Apple HomePod smart speaker has been slashed from $300 to $200, while the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones drop from $350 to $200, saving you $150.

The four-star Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless earbuds are half price at $100, plus there's a handy $15 saving on the four-star 2nd generation AirPods.

If you're in the market for an iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, you can save up to $300 when you trade in your old iPhone.

The three-day Apple bonanza ends Sunday 8th December at 11.59pm CT / 21:59 PT.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB save up to $300

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB save up to $300

Apple AirPods (2019) $159.99 $144.99 at Best Buy

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. This model has the standard charging case. Now with a $15 saving.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Apple HomePod Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

