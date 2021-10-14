Amazon deals: save up to 45% off Echo speakers and Fire TV devices

In the mood for a bargain? Amazon is offering big discounts on top tech, including some of our favourite Fire TV streaming devices and Echo smart speakers.
Right now, there's 40% off the five-star Echo Dot (4th Generation) smart speaker which combines Alexa voice controls with surprisingly detailed sound. Normally £50, it's now down to £30 (that's £5 cheaper than Amazon's Spring sale deal).
On a tight budget? Amazon has also slashed 45% off the last-gen Echo Dot (3rd Generation) (was £40, now £22). It might not be the latest and greatest, but it still delivers a boatload of smart voice functionality for very little money.
If it's entertainment you seek, why not take advantage of 30% off the five-star Fire TV Stick 4K (was £50, now £35). With support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos, this model is a great option for those who appreciate picture and sound quality.
Want Amazon's most advanced 4K streamer yet? There's a tempting 27% off the five-star Fire TV Cube, which has shed its usual £110 RRP in favour of a rather more appealing £80 price tag.
Amazon hasn't stopped there, though. The standard Fire TV Stick is down from £40 to £30, while the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite can be yours for only £25 (was £30).
Prefer your smart speakers with a screen? There's £50 off the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, which was recently crowned a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner. It launched this year at £150, but you can pick one up for just £100 in the sale.
Deals end Tuesday 19th October. So if you want an excuse to do your Christmas shopping ahead of time, this seems like a pretty good one.
