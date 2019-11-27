Amazon Black Friday: get up to 50% off Sony wireless speakers

As one of the biggest names in consumer technology, Sony's Black Friday deals will likely appeal to you – particularly if you're on the hunt for a boxfresh Bluetooth speaker.
Amazon has slashed the price of a slew of Sony party speakers, including the waterproof, wireless Extra Bass models with a sonic presentation that's supposedly suited to al fresco gatherings.
The waterproof SRS-XB41, for example, has dropped from £149 to £99, meaning you can pocket £50 saving. It features dual 58mm drivers and light-up panels that can be customised to flash to the beat of the music via Sony's Fiestable app. Battery life is a healthy 24 hours and it can charge your phone.
If you want to add a bit more oopmh to proceedings, the hefty (7kg) Sony GTK-XB5B might be just the ticket. It features Extra Bass, 'club-like' strobe lighting effects and wireless streaming over Bluetooth. More pertinently, the Black Friday sale price is £112.49 (that's practically half the original £220 RRP).
If you're on a tighter budget, Amazon has slashed the prices of a clutch of other funky Extra Bass speakers. You can save almost 20% off the SRS-XB32, which has dropped from £108 to £87.20, or 30% off the SRS-XB31, which drops from £99 to £68.
While the funky features might not be everyone's cup of tea, the deals, which are available now, are pretty eye-catching. Especially if you're planning a Christmas knees-up. Click the links below to start shopping...
Sony SRS-XB41 Bluetooth speaker
£149 £99 at Amazon
Sony's midrange waterproof party speaker is a riot of colour thanks to built-in lights that can be customised to suit the mood of the gathering. Sony's Extra Bass technology should ensure a decent low-end punch too. Cheap, cheerful and sonically capable. View Deal
Sony GTK-XB5B Bluetooth speaker
£179 £112.49 at Amazon
This weighty party speaker promises to create a 'club-like atmosphere', with strobe lighting effects and rumbling basslines. The Clear Audio+ tech adjusts the sound settings to make the most of a pumping EDM track. There's also NFC and Bluetooth for pairing with smart devices. A bargain for those who want to have it large.View Deal
Sony SRS-XB31 Bluetooth speaker
£99 £68 at Amazon
Searching for a speaker that's easy to carry, waterproof and boasts a marathon 24 hours battery life? The SRS-XB31 will oblige. You also get Sony's novelty Party Booster function: tap the side and the device emits percussive sounds. Never has 'bang for buck' been taken quite so literally.
Sony SRS-XB32 Bluetooth speaker
£108 £87.20 at Amazon
Whatever your Bluetooth portable listening desires, this budget waterproof speaker has you covered with Extra Bass, 24 hours battery life, the obligatory multi-coloured party lights and the option to charge up USB devices on the go. Now with a 20% saving.
View Deal
