Snap up the Award-winning Marantz CD player for £350

If we were to recommend one of the best CD players available now, the Marantz CD6007 would be right up there. Not only is it a five-star performer, but it has also won a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years in a row (and before that, its predecessors, the CD6006 and CD6005, took the gong).

Not only is it one of the best disc spinners around, but at £349 at Sevenoaks, it's also one of the most affordable. This £50 discount is also available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson and sees it return to its lowest ever price.

The Marantz CD6007 might look nigh-on identical to the previous model, but there are some significant improvements under the hood.

Following a fire at AKM's factory, all CD6007 models produced since May 2021 feature ESS Technology's ES9010K2M DAC chip (replacing AKM's 4490). It can handle hi-res PCM music up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128 (its predecessor topped out a 48kHz files and wasn't compatible with DSD).

It has a quieter power supply and improved HDAM amplifier modules, higher-quality internal components, and the headphone circuit shuts down when not in use, reducing unnecessary power-draw on the supply and removing the potential for additional noise.

It sounds bigger than its predecessor, with a grander sense of scale but at the same time greater precision, especially at lower frequencies. It remains composed throughout and a touch more forward.

Nearly five years after launching, the Marantz CD6007 remains the class leader at its price. And with this Sevenoaks discount, it's a hard yes from us.

