Snap up the Award-winning Marantz CD player for £350
It was already affordable; now it's an absolute bargain
If we were to recommend one of the best CD players available now, the Marantz CD6007 would be right up there. Not only is it a five-star performer, but it has also won a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years in a row (and before that, its predecessors, the CD6006 and CD6005, took the gong).
Not only is it one of the best disc spinners around, but at £349 at Sevenoaks, it's also one of the most affordable. This £50 discount is also available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson and sees it return to its lowest ever price.
This model improves upon its predecessor by offering a new DAC chip, which provides a crisper, more open performance guaranteed to breathe new life into your CD collection. Get the What Hi-Fi? Awards winner for a shade under £350.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson
The Marantz CD6007 might look nigh-on identical to the previous model, but there are some significant improvements under the hood.
Following a fire at AKM's factory, all CD6007 models produced since May 2021 feature ESS Technology's ES9010K2M DAC chip (replacing AKM's 4490). It can handle hi-res PCM music up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128 (its predecessor topped out a 48kHz files and wasn't compatible with DSD).
It has a quieter power supply and improved HDAM amplifier modules, higher-quality internal components, and the headphone circuit shuts down when not in use, reducing unnecessary power-draw on the supply and removing the potential for additional noise.
It sounds bigger than its predecessor, with a grander sense of scale but at the same time greater precision, especially at lower frequencies. It remains composed throughout and a touch more forward.
Nearly five years after launching, the Marantz CD6007 remains the class leader at its price. And with this Sevenoaks discount, it's a hard yes from us.
MORE:
Read the full Marantz CD6007 review
The best CD players you can buy
And the best budget hi-fi speakers
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.