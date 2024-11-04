Black Friday hack: how these 4 Award-winning products could save you hundreds

We love ground-breaking new products here at What Hi-Fi?, but they're not always the best use of your money. Because with the launch of every new and innovative device comes a price cut for its still-very-good predecessor in order to clear out remaining stock. So if you can make do with a last-gen product, you could make a huge saving, especially come Black Friday.

These are the last-gen heroes most likely to see big discounts this Black Friday. They're all rated five stars and some are Award winners, and they should all give you years of enjoyment. But be warned – they are all end of life, so once stock is gone, it's not coming back...

Sonos Arc

(Image credit: Future)

Launched: 2020

Launch price: £799 / $799 / AU$1399

Current price: £665 / $819 / AU$1499

The Arc has just been replaced by the Arc Ultra, which retails for £999 / $999 / AU$1799 – that's £100 / $100 / AU$300 more than the Arc's official price (its price rose the year after launch). But with Arc Ultra now available, retailers are looking to shift the old Arc, which means slashing the price. It's currently close to matching its lowest ever price.

True, it lacks the Sound Motion tech that reportedly gives its successor twice as much bass, but it's still a multi-Award winner that will elevate your home viewing.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sony WF-C500

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Launched: 2021

Launch price: £89 / $79 / AU$149

Current price: £39 / $63 / AU$71

The C500 are a truly great pair of budget wireless earbuds, racking up a five-star review and two consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards. The only reason they didn't win another one this year is because their successors did instead. The C510 have a newer version of Bluetooth, longer battery life and an ambient mode to allow in some outside sound, but they are about £15 pricier than their predecessors. The C500 price could drop even further come sales time.

Sony WF-C510 vs C500: which are better?

Sony HT-A7000

(Image credit: Sony)

Launched: 2021

Launch price: £1199 / $1300 / AU$1699

Current price: £999 / $998 / AU$N/A

The A7000 has been succeeded by the Bravia Theatre 9, but was previously one of the top soundbars at the higher end of the market. A single bar solution – rather than a multi-box soundbar offering – it packs 7.1.2 channels, with two up-firing speakers, two beam tweeters, five front-facing drivers and a built-in dual subwoofer. All of which make for a superb sound.

"In terms of height and precision, the performance is similar to that of the Sonos Arc but the width of the soundstage and its forward projection is more convincing," we wrote in our original review. "It’s not the same as having direct audio from the speaker above or the side but it’s effective and dramatically enticing, enriching the viewing experience." And it was enough to earn it a Product of the Year Award. Eyes peeled for a further price drop.

Sony Theatre Bar 9 vs Sony HT-A7000: which Dolby Atmos soundbar is better?

Apple AirPods Max

(Image credit: Apple)

Launched: 2020

Launch price: £549

Current price: £449

Currently a full £100 less than their launch price, the original AirPods Max actually dipped as low as £399 during last year's Black Friday. Given that their USB-C refresh launched recently, we could see them repeat the feat during Black Friday 2024.

That would be phenomenal value. Because while the refreshed model might tote a more modern USB-C port and some new finishes, the sound quality remains the same – making them "very special indeed" to quote our original review.

"There’s a degree of clarity and energy that even the Sony [WH-1000XM5] can’t match, and they sound more engaging and authentic," we went on. "Lighter on their feet, even more precise and exciting, they feel like a significant step up in terms of sonic sophistication, as well as build quality."

If you've read our XM5 review, you'll know that's no faint praise.

A note on 2023 TVs...

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Agent Elvis)

You may have noticed there are no TVs in our list. That's because as things stand, last year's top TVs aren't much cheaper than their 2024 replacements. There's just £235 difference between the LG C3 and C4 at 55 inches, for example, and last month the C4 was actually cheaper than its predecessor. Madness.

It's not just LG. The Sony Bravia 8 is currently only £100 pricier than last year's A80L, while the Samsung S95D is less than £200 more expensive than the S95C (again, all of these are at 55 inches).

Our take? If you do see a deal on a 2023 model TV, check it against the price of its 2024 equivalent to see if it's all it's cracked up to be.

Of course, we'll be covering all the big deals throughout Black Friday and beyond, and will always put them on context, so you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible.

MORE:

Black Friday 2024: the best early deals already live

The best soundbar deals

And the best wireless headphones around