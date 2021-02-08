The best Richer Sounds deals 2021

Richer Sounds is one of the most popular AV retailers in the UK and that's in no small part because of the fantastic Richer Sounds deals. There are always bargains to be had.

Richer Sounds offers up to a six-year guarantee on lots of its products and it also has plenty of shops around the country. That not only means you can go into a shop to see and test kit before you buy, but also gives you a place to go if there are any issues with your purchase.

Our pick of the best Richer Sounds deals feature pretty much everything you'd find on What Hi-Fi?, from the latest 4K TV and OLED TV deals, to bargain hi-fi deals featuring speakers, soundbars, AV receivers, turntables, and more besides. Don't forget to check out their clearance bargains, which are usually specific to local stores.

Prefer to shop elsewhere? Check out our deals pages from Amazon, Argos, Currys and Sevenoaks.

TV deals

Five-star bargain LG OLED55CX5LB 4K TV £1699 £1299 (save £400)

The Award-winning LG 55in CX is listed as either the OLED55CX6LA or OLED55CX5LB. The only difference? The finish: the 6LA is ‘Dark Silver’ and the 5LB on sale here is ‘Light Silver’. The picture is excellent, the motion and dark detail improved, and it's more future-proofed than most.View Deal

Panasonic TX40HX800B 40in 4K HDR TV £799 £549 (save £250)

The discount on this classy, edge-lit TV may not be huge but it's a great set even at full price. With strong colours and brilliant tonal detail it's something of a midrange maestro. Go bigger with the 50in and 58in versions below if possible.View Deal

Panasonic TX50HX800B 50in 4K HDR TV £899 £649 (save £250)

The same set as above but in a bigger panel size. The discount may be no bigger but there's more value to be had on this 50in set.View Deal

Five-star bargain Panasonic TX58HX800B 58in 4K HDR TV £999 £749 (save £150)

This 58in version of the TV above is a five-star winner and as good an edge-lit TV as you'll find anywhere in 2020. If OLEDs and QLEDs are just out of the reach, then this is the next best thing. Take advantage of the money off while it's here.View Deal

Sony BRAVIA KD55A8BU 55in OLED TV £1799 £1299 (save £500)

The A8 is one of Sony's best OLED panels. It has a natural, authentic picture; crisp, involving sound and the company's trademark excellent motion processing too. The price may be high but it's a proper pound-for-pound competitor.

View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90T 55in 4K TV £1899 £1799 (save £100)

Not one we've tested but this 55in TV was one of Samsung's top 4K QLED sets for 2020, and that usually makes for a cracking set. The discount might not be enormous but it definitely leaves change for a few 4K Blu-rays.View Deal

LG OLED65GX6LA 65in OLED TV £2499 £2299 (save £200)

With its incredible colours, intense blacks and razor-thin panel, this 2020 flagship TV is just another in a long line of totally brilliant OLEDs from LG. It looks great, has an excellent UI and all the features you'd want from a brand new TV, too.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD-65AG9 OLED TV £2799 £2399 (save £400)

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound. Now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday, this OLED is a bonafide bargain.

View Deal

AV amplifier deals

Arcam SR250 networked stereo/AV receiver £1499 £1199

Pitched as an all-rounder when released in 2016, this amp is a good choice for those with a stereo set-up attached to their AV hub too. While it's not quite the best on the music front, this huge discount makes it a cert for your consideration.View Deal

Denon AVC-X6700H £2399 £2299 (save £100)

A small saving on this 2020 What Hi-Fi Awards winner. Offering Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, improved detail and 8K resolution this impressive AV amplifier wields power and precision.

View Deal

Denon AVC-X8500H AVR £3499 £2999 (save £500)

Denon’s flagship AVR from 2018 is a mammoth amplifier. Weighing 23kg, with a large-scale sound and 13 discrete power amp channels, the it's sure to impress AV fans hoping to go big on their home cinema. It has Dolby Atmos, a muscular presentation and plenty of detail.View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Denon DM41 micro system £299 £289 (save £10)

Denon adds Bluetooth to its brilliant CD player and radio micro system with predictably excellent results. You can save on this system right now, and no doubt pick up a pair of speakers in the sales too. It's available in silver or black.View Deal

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition CD player £399 £379 (save £20)

Product of the Year time and time again, this is simply the best budget CD player you can buy. It might only have a few quid knocked off but it's as low a price as you'll see.View Deal

Marantz PM7000N all-in-one networked amp £1049 £899 (save £150)

This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning, just-add-speakers streaming system is a great purchase at any price. It offers class-leading clarity; big, spacious and insightful sound; and is as solid a streaming platform as you'll find anywhere. Dig in.

View Deal

Turntable deals

Big discount Marantz TT5005 £179 £119 (save £50)

Not one we've tested but you'll struggle to find a cheaper big brand record player than this. It's ready to go, straight out of the box and a good looking starter machine. View Deal

Audio Technica LP3 £199 £179 (save £20)

Audio Technica has fashioned an automatic turntable with ease of use and affordability but one that also follows the rule of hi-fi which states that performance is always king. It's expressive and musical with plenty of detail, and now a steal at this price.

View Deal

Five-star bargain Sony PS-HX500 £399 £299 (save £100)

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC £369 £299 (save £70)

The Debut Carbon sounds clear, detailed and it displays a fine sense of rhythm. This 'DC' version has an outboard power/supply/speed controller. We haven't tested it, but if it's anything like its siblings, this deal shouldn't be ignored.View Deal

Audio-Technica LP5X USB turntable £349 £329 (save £30)

Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. This LP5x model now comes with an easier to fit cartridge, a built-in phono stage for both MC and MM and it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. Winner.View Deal

Speaker deals

Wharfedale Diamond 220 £149 £129 (save £20)

Tested at £200, the price for these speakers may have got old but the sound certainly hasn't. Incredible detail, wonderful balance, brilliant dynamics; they really are hard to fault.View Deal

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £179 (save £20)

One of the cheapest Sonos wireless speakers is now even better value thanks to this deal. Its sound quality and support for Apple AirPlay 2, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, make this a five-star buy.View Deal

Five-star bargain Bowers & Wilkins 606 standmounters £549 £399 (save £150)

These outstanding What Hi-Fi? 2019 Product of the Year speakers have been discontinued and replaced by the Anniversary Edition models. They're still absolute belters and now in easier reach than ever while retailers shift remaining stock. Grab 'em while you can.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 portable speaker £159 £99 (save £60)

Fun, bubbly, rugged, water-resistant, what else is there to want in a portable Bluetooth speaker? Oh, yes, a massive discount. Well, here you go, then. Fill your boots.View Deal

Audio Pro Addon C3 £249 £199 (save £50)

You'll find savings on all the Audio Pro Addon Award-winning multi-room speakers at Richer Sounds, right now. The C3 is solid mid-ranger but you can spend less on the T3 or head on up to the C10 as well. All very good wireless speakers.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i standmount speakers £219 £199 (save £20)

Launched in 2020, these superb little speakers build on the success of the Award-winning 3010is. They offer a rich, warm sound; full bass, precise treble; wonderful sweeping dynamics for this price; and now an excellent discount too.View Deal

ELAC Debut B5.2 standmount speakears £279 £249 (save £30)

Some of our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may has since launched an updated model but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and some of the best performers at this price.View Deal

What Hi-Fi Award winners KEF LS50 speakers £799 £549 (save £200)

They may be a few years old now, and usurped in our affections by the LS50 Wireless, but if you're in the market for a great-looking, great-sounding pair of passive stereo speakers, this is a great deal.View Deal

KEF Q350 speakers £499 £399 (save £100)

A previous Award-winner, the Q350s remain a good option, especially with a healthy discount. They deliver a level of clarity and refined detail that is impressive at this price point.View Deal

Soundbar deals

JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One soundbar £149 £99 (save £50)

This soundbar is one of the easiest and cheapest upgrades to your TV sound that you can ever make. It's not going to solve your music listening problems but it will add some much needed weight and detail to your favourite shows.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £499 (save £200)

The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Headphone deals

SoundMagic E10 £39 £29.95 (save £10)

The SoundMagic E10s look and sound like they’re worth much more than £39, which makes them an absolute steal - and that's why they were a repeat Award-winner in previous years.View Deal

Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd £69 £59 (save £10)

This is talented pair of in-ear headphones if you want an affordable upgrade for some ageing Apple EarPods. They're comfortable enough to wear all day and offer such an easy, interesting and captivating listen - brilliant for this price.View Deal

£50 off five-star headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 (black) £349 £299 (save £50)

The best headphones we tested in 2020? That would be Sony's stellar, noise-cancelling XM4s. Not only do they sound supremely musical, they're comfy to wear and boast Sony's latest technology including Speak 2 Chat. Save £50 using voucher code BTHP50.View Deal

Cyrus SoundKey DAC £79 £59 (save £20)

Not headphones but something for them. This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning DAC is a steal with this healthy discount. Level up your wired headphones listening.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds £119 £99

These five-star wireless buds blew us away with their rich, detailed sound. Eventually, we had no choice but to give Cambridge Audio's first true wireless offering a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award. Bargain.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds £219 £149 (save £70)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now well discounted.View Deal

Shure SE425 £219 £175 (save £45)

These class-leading in-ears have been around for more than half a decade, and they've been picking What Hi-Fi? Awards all that time. A £45 saving on anything this talented is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Award-winner Beyerdynamic Amiron £539 £499 (save £40)

Comfortable, luxurious and sonically fantastic, these open-backed headphones are some of the very best around. Not a set of listening out and about but a glorious piece of hi-fi headphones heaven.View Deal

Projector deals

Optoma UHD30 4K projector £1099 £999 (save £100)

Not one we've tested but this is Optoma's current entry-level 4K projector. It supports HDR and includes the low lag and high frame rate gaming features of the UHD42 below.View Deal

Optoma UHD42 4K HDR projector £1299 £1099 (save £200)

We've not had the pleasure of meeting this HDR10-supporting 4K projector but if it's anything like the Award-winning UHD40 then it's going to be superb. It features a powered USB socket to support smart sticks such as Roku, Now TV and Chromecast and all the streaming that comes with them.View Deal

Product of the Year Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 £1599 (save £100)

It may seem pricey for what is an entry level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.View Deal

Epson EH-TW9400 4K projector £2549 £2499 (save £50)

This is one of the very best projectors you can buy before making the huge financial step up to the native 4K bracket. It still offers plenty of pixel-shifted 4K detail and a vibrant colour palette. For a truly deep, inviting, big screen experience it's a winner at any price.View Deal